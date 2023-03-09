Hemodialysis Market Size (USD 99,747 MN by 2025) : A Growing Industry and Its Impact on Healthcare Systems

Hemodialysis Market 2030

Hemodialysis market was valued at $71,502 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $99,747 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2018 to 2025.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hemodialysis market refers to the global market for products and services used in the treatment of end-stage renal disease (ESRD) through hemodialysis. Hemodialysis is a medical procedure that involves removing waste and excess fluids from the blood of patients with ESRD using an artificial kidney (dialyzer) and a hemodialysis machine. The global hemodialysis market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, growing aging population, and advancements in technology in the healthcare industry.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The report provides an extensive competitive analysis and profiles of the key market players, such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International, Inc., Cantel Medical Corp., DaVita, Inc., Diaverum, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Nipro Corporation, and NxStage Medical, Inc. The other players in the value chain (not included in the report) include Gambro, Satellite Healthcare, Inc., and MEDIVATORS, Inc.

The market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and geography. Hemodialysis products include dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, bloodline systems, water treatment systems, and others. The end-users of hemodialysis products and services are hospitals, dialysis centers, and home dialysis. It is important to note that market projections are subject to change and may be influenced by various external factors such as changes in government policies, advancements in medical technology, and economic conditions.

The significant driving elements for the development of the worldwide hemodialysis market are expansion in the quantity of end-stage renal sickness (ESRD) patients, ascend in rate of diabetes and hypertension, and expansion in subsidizing for further developed dialysis items and administrations. Additionally, attributable to absence of matching contributors, dialysis is liked over kidney relocate, as most would consider to be normal to additional fuel market development. Notwithstanding, dangers and inconveniences related with dialysis and item review are supposed to hamper market development.

Side-effect and administration, the assistance portion represented roughly 66% portion of the worldwide hemodialysis market in 2017. Moreover, the nighttime portion is expected to develop at the most elevated pace of 4.9% during the gauge time frame.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

North America occupied less than two-thirds share of the global hemodialysis market in the year 2017.

The consumable segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period.

Europe is anticipated to nearly occupy a one-third market share of the global hemodialysis medicine market by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, followed by LAMEA.

