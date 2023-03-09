LONDON-BASED VOXAL CONSULTING JOINS THE DCRO INSTITUTE AS AN AFFILIATE PARTNER
EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute is pleased to announce that the London-based consultancy Voxal Consulting has joined the DCRO Institute as an Affiliate Partner.
The DCRO Institute is a global collaborative of board members and c-level executives that offers a comprehensive library of on-demand courses, study programs, director development tools, networking, and sharing of best practices to foster better risk governance at organizations of all types. Affiliate Partners of the DCRO Institute bring our standard programs, as well as custom programs using our materials, to their clients. They also help the DCRO Institute to identify and disseminate local best practices to its global audience.
Voxal also houses Senior Advisor Güray Alpkaya, a Qualified Risk Director®, and this relationship will bring the trans-continental network that Voxal and Güray have created to DCRO Institute educational programs and credentials like the globally recognized Certificate in Risk Governance® and the Qualified Risk Director® designation.
Among the programs offered by the DCRO Institute are its flagship course, The Board Members' Course on Risk®, which is taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance. The program features lessons by more than 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. Graduates of the program are awarded the Certificate in Risk Governance®, holders of which are leading in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
The DCRO Institute also offers the Qualified Risk Director® professional designation. This prestigious designation recognizes the distinguished ability to link corporate strategy to the positive governance of risk-takingSM. Permission to use the designation is granted to experienced senior executives and board members from diverse industries, experiences, and geographies who have completed a comprehensive evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated across their business experience, risk management, and risk governance acumen, their demonstrated personal leadership, and their educational background. Candidates must demonstrate breadth and depth across all four to gain permission to use the designation.
The addition of a London-based consultancy firm into our Affiliate Partner community, where one of our Qualified Risk Directors® is a senior advisor, is a welcome step forward in our outreach about these leading programs.
The DCRO Institute's full course library is vast and comprehensive. To learn more about our courses, please visit https://courses.dcroi.org or www.dcroi.org to learn more about our suite of programs.
About the DCRO Institute – Learning to embrace risk. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Voxal Consulting – Based in the UK, Voxal is a consulting company delivering management and customer experience (strategy advice, training, measurement, data analysis) consulting services to corporations across multiple sectors and geographies.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
About the DCRO Institute – Learning to embrace risk. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation and the Certificate in Risk Governance®. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
About Voxal Consulting – Based in the UK, Voxal is a consulting company delivering management and customer experience (strategy advice, training, measurement, data analysis) consulting services to corporations across multiple sectors and geographies.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program