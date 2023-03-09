Upgaming has been shortlisted in 4 categories at the Sigma award

Upgaming, a leading iGaming solutions provider, has been shortlisted for four categories at the upcoming SiGMA Awards

ZUG, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upgaming was shortlisted for four SiGMA Awards categories. The awards ceremony aims to highlight the most innovative and creative projects in the iGaming industry over the past year.Upgaming is committed to delivering top-quality, innovative products such as white label online casino solutions and API integrations to the iGaming industry. It has to be mentioned that Upgaming’s products have also been shortlisted at the SiGMA Europe, and the Global Gaming Awards at ICE London, which highlighted the brand's highly scalable and fully comprehensive iGaming platform. Let's take a look at each category in which their solutions has been shortlisted:- The iGaming Platform of The Year - Upgaming's nomination for the "Platform of the Year" category at the SiGMA Awards demonstrates the company's dedication to creating innovative products that challenge the limits of the gaming industry. Upgaming's iGaming Platform was designed to assist iGaming operators in enhancing their performance and making their operations more efficient. It allows multiple customizations and streamlines advertising and marketing efforts with affiliate and bonus systems. It also comes with a fully customizable back office. Sportsbook Software Provider of the year - This is yet another example of excellence in the business of sports betting. Upgaming's ultra-fast sportsbook has the most unique and sophisticated combination of features. It's highly scalable, meaning it can handle as many users as possible in one moment, Upgaming has 80 in-house bookmakers who are the backbone of their unique sportsbook which offers more than 96 000 live events, 86 000 prematch events, as well as 4500 markets and 140 sports types. Upgamings has kept its promise after ICE London 2022 – Due to high demand for their sportbook, they created the sportsbook API integration tool that ensures the fastest integration of the sportsbook software into the operator's platform.- The Aggregator of the year - Upgaming's casino aggregation software has more than 12 000 games sourced from 180+ top suppliers. The gaming library includes the most popular slot games, live casino, and table games. Upgaming also offers the Casino API integration to simplify the integration of their gaming library into the client's platform. Moreover, Upgaming also provides a single API tool, allowing the seamless integration of casino and sports betting software to any platform.- E-sports product of the year - The company's esports solutions have also been included into the Shortlisted products. With more than 500 games, 40 tournaments, 3400 live events, and 2 000 betting markets, Upgaming's esports solution offers one of the most diverse and flexible environment for esports enthusiasts.Upgaming is leading iGaming solutions provider company founded in 2014 and has since been instrumental in developing a unique online gaming ecosystem. Its primary aim is to provide customers with all the essential tools to succeed, and establish beneficial relationships between online gaming businesses and their users. Nowadays, Upgaming is acknowledged as one of the top providers of iGaming solutions, delivering innovative products and services to a global client base. The company's customers include successful iGaming brands that utilize Upgaming's advanced technology to launch their services worldwide.