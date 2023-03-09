Allergy Treatment Market is expanding due to immune system rapid growth | ALK-Abello, AbbVie

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study ""Allergy Treatment Market 2023 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market Insight

The Allergy Treatment market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by increasing demand for its products and services.

The global allergy treatment market was valued at US$ 17,773.4 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 27,347.4 Mn by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2023 and 2030.

Allergies occur when the immune system overreacts to a substance that is harmless to most people, such as pollen, dust mites, or certain foods. The symptoms can range from mild (runny nose, itchy eyes) to severe (anaphylaxis, which can be life-threatening).

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

✤ ALK-Abello AS

✤ AbbVie Inc. (Allergan)

✤ Allergy Therapeutics PLC

✤ Bausch Health Companies Inc.

✤ Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

✤ Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

✤ Nicox SA

✤ GlaxoSmithKline PLC

✤ Johnson & Johnson

✤ Leti Pharma

✤ Dermapharm Holding SE

✤ Novartis International AG

✤ Sanofi SA

✤ Stallergenes Greer PLC

✤ Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

By Type:

✤ Eye Allergy

✤ Rhinitis

✤ Asthma

✤ Skin Allergy

✤ Food Allergies

✤ Other Allergies

By Treatment:

✤ Anti-allergy Drugs

✤ Immunotherapy

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

There are several treatments for allergies, including:

Avoidance: The most effective way to treat an allergy is to avoid the substance that triggers it. For example, if you have a pollen allergy, stay indoors on high pollen days or wear a mask when you go outside.

Medications: There are many medications available to treat allergies, including antihistamines, decongestants, and corticosteroids. These can help relieve symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, and itching.

Immunotherapy: This is a long-term treatment that involves exposing the person to small amounts of the allergen over time, in order to help the immune system build up tolerance. This can be done through allergy shots or sublingual immunotherapy (SLIT), which involves placing a small amount of the allergen under the tongue.

Emergency treatment: For severe allergies, such as anaphylaxis, emergency treatment may be necessary. This can include epinephrine (also known as adrenaline) injections, which can quickly reduce swelling and prevent a life-threatening reaction.

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for a Allergy Treatment market refer to the factors that are expected to increase the demand or growth of a Industry. Examples of drivers can include increasing disposable income, population growth, technological advancements, and changes in government policies.

Restraints for a Allergy Treatment market refer to the factors that are expected to inhibit the growth or limit the demand of a particular market. Examples of restraints can include economic downturns, changes in consumer behavior, increased competition, and changes in government regulations.

