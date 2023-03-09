High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market is Big Booming due to imaging technology | Koninklijke, Sonic Concepts

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Research Study ""High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market 2023 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities), Size, Share and Outlook"" has been added to Coherent Market Insight

The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by increasing demand for its products and services. This market research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market, including market size, segmentation, growth drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report is based on extensive primary and secondary research, and provides valuable insights and intelligence on the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market.

The global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market was valued at $112.7 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $182.9 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.16% from 2023 to 2030

High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) is a novel, non-invasive treatment that is used to treat a wide range of tumors and diseases. HIFU uses an ultrasound transducer that has higher energy as compared to those used for diagnostic imaging. The transducer focuses on sound waves to generate heat at a single point within the body and destroys the target tissue. MRI images are used to plan the treatment and monitor the degree of heating in real time. Deep tissue penetration and thermal and mechanical interactions with human tissue are possible with ultrasound. With the development of high intensity focused ultrasound, a number of solid malignant tumors, such as those of the pancreas, liver, kidney, bone, prostate, and breast, as well as uterine fibroids and soft-tissue sarcomas, are clinically treatable.

𝗠𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁:

✤ Koninklijke Philips N.V.

✤ Sonic Concepts, Inc.

✤ Theraclion

✤ Sonablate

✤ Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd.

✤ Shanghai Carnation Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

✤ Insightec

✤ FUS Instruments Inc.

✤ Mianyang Sonic Electronic

✤ Profound Medical

✤ Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH

✤ Image Guided Therapy

✤ Promedica Bioelectronics s.r.l.

𝗗𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻:

By Imaging Technology:

✤ Ultrasound- HIFU Therapy

✤ Magnetic Resonance Imaging- HIFU Therapy

By Indication:

✤ Skin Care

✤ Anti-aging treatment

✤ Skin Laxity and Tightening

✤ Others (Jawline Enhancement, Eyelids or Eyebrows lifting, etc.)

✤ Neurological Disorders

✤ Others (Uterine Fibroids, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, etc.)

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.

- Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Benelux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.

Drivers and Restraints

Drivers for a High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market refer to the factors that are expected to increase the demand or growth of a Industry. Examples of drivers can include increasing disposable income, population growth, technological advancements, and changes in government policies.

Restraints for a High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) market refer to the factors that are expected to inhibit the growth or limit the demand of a particular market. Examples of restraints can include economic downturns, changes in consumer behavior, increased competition, and changes in government regulations.

