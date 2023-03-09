Card Personalization Equipment Market size to grow by USD 529.53 mn in 2027: Increasing focus on Healthcare and Gov.

Card Personalization Equipment Market

The global Card Personalization Equipment market was valued at USD 371.84 mn in 2020 and it is expected to reach USD 529.53 mn in 2027, CAGR of 4.79%.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

The global card personalization equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Card personalization equipment is used for printing, embossing, encoding, and laminating plastic cards such as ID cards, credit cards, and debit cards. These cards are widely used in various industries such as banking, government, healthcare, and retail. The increasing demand for secure and personalized cards is driving the growth of the card personalization equipment market.

Market Evolution:

Over the years, card personalization equipment has evolved significantly, with advancements in technology and changing customer preferences. In the early days, card personalization equipment was limited to basic printing and embossing functions. However, with the advent of new technologies such as smart cards and contactless payment systems, card personalization equipment has become more advanced and sophisticated. Today, card personalization equipment can perform a wide range of functions such as magnetic stripe encoding, chip encoding, laser engraving, and hologram printing.

The market has witnessed the emergence of advanced card personalization technologies such as laser engraving, embossing, magnetic stripe encoding, and smart card personalization. These technologies have enabled card manufacturers to produce cards with high-quality graphics, advanced security features, and personalization options such as names, photos, and fingerprints.

Furthermore, the increasing demand for secure payment and identification systems has also driven the growth of the card personalization equipment market. Governments and financial institutions across the world are implementing regulations and standards for secure card personalization and transaction processing. This has led to the development of advanced card personalization technologies that comply with the latest security standards.

Key Takeaways:

1. The global card personalization equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years.

2. Increasing demand for secure and personalized cards is driving the growth of the market.

3. Advancements in technology have led to the development of more advanced and sophisticated card personalization equipment.

4. The banking, government, healthcare, and retail industries are the major end-users of card personalization equipment.

5. Major players profiled in the report include Datacard, Muehlbauer, Atlantic Zeiser, Emperor Technology, NBS, Matica and Ulian Equipment.

Market Demand and Trend:

The demand for card personalization equipment is driven by the increasing need for secure and personalized cards in various industries. In addition, the growing trend towards cashless payments and the adoption of contactless payment systems are also driving the demand for card personalization equipment. Furthermore, the trend towards smart cards, which offer enhanced security features and additional functionalities, is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Largest Market and Fastest Growing Market:

North America is currently the largest market for card personalization equipment, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for card personalization equipment, driven by the increasing adoption of cashless payment systems and the growing demand for secure identification cards.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:

Increasing demand for secure and personalized cards

Adoption of contactless payment systems

Growing trend toward smart cards

Increasing need for enhanced security features

Restraints:

High cost of card personalization equipment

Availability of alternative payment methods

Opportunities:

Growing demand for EMV chip cards

Increasing adoption of mobile payments

Emerging markets in Asia-Pacific and Latin America

Challenges:

Maintaining high levels of security and compliance

Competition from alternative payment methods

Rapidly changing technology landscape

Market Segmentation

Type

Small-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Mid-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

High-Volume Card Personalization Equipment

Application

Financial

Government

Healthcare

Commercial

Key Market Players included in the report:

Datacard

Muehlbauer

Atlantic Zeiser

Emperor Technology

NBS

Matica

Ulian Equipment

Recent Developments:

In 2021, Entrust, a leading provider of secure identity solutions, launched its new Sigma DS3 ID card printer that provides high-quality card personalization with enhanced security features.

In 2020, Evolis, a global leader in card personalization equipment, launched its new Zenius card printer that offers high-quality printing and encoding capabilities for small to medium-sized businesses.

In 2019, Matica Technologies, a leading provider of card personalization equipment, announced the launch of its new XID8600 retransfer card printer that offers high-speed printing and advanced security features.

FAQs:

What is card personalization equipment?

Card personalization equipment refers to machines used to personalize and encode plastic cards such as credit cards, ID cards, and smart cards with individual customer data.

What are the key drivers of the card personalization equipment market?

The key drivers of the card personalization equipment market include increasing demand for secure payment and identification systems, advancements in card personalization technologies, and the growing need for personalized cards.

What are the types of card personalization equipment available in the market?

The types of card personalization equipment available in the market include embossing machines, magnetic stripe encoders, smart card personalization machines, and laser engravers.

