Scientology volunteers continue to help Turkey and Syria from all around Europe

BRUSSELS, BRUSSELS, BELGICA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientology parishioners around the world and specially in Europe and Israel, got to work shoulder to shoulder to be able to provide effective help to those affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

As seen in media worldwide and summarized on Wikipedia, on 6 February 2023, a Mw 7.8 earthquake struck southern and central Turkey and northern and western Syria. The epicenter was 37 km (23 mi) west–northwest of Gaziantep. The earthquake had a maximum Mercalli intensity of XI (Extreme). It was followed by a Mw 7.7 earthquake at 13:24. This earthquake was centered 95 km (59 mi) north-northeast from the first. There was widespread damage and tens of thousands of fatalities.

People worldwide started to gather humanitarian aid for those affected both in Turkey and Syria to help minimize the widespread damage in an area of about 350,000 km2 (140,000 sq mi) (about the size of Germany). An estimated 14 million people, or 16 percent of Turkey's population, were affected. Development experts from the United Nations estimated that about 1.5 million people were left homeless.

While a professional team of Scientology Volunteer Ministers mainly from Israel and some European countries are working hand in hand with the authorities to swiftly distribute the help and goods that people around the globe and that was blocked due to the avalanche of solidarity. This is meant to help the victims strive from this natural catastrophe. More Scientology teams continue spread around the continent to focus on gathering further goods such as food, blankets, clothes and even matrasses.

For example, the Spanish team, in coordination with two companies run by Scientologists, and among many other goods being gathered, have provided hundreds of matrasses, so as to help comfort those who have lost their homes, while proper shelter is found and rebuilt for them. This help has been collected by the Turkish Embassy in Spain.

The Hungarian teams collected diapers, baby food, blankets, baby bottles, hygiene material, clothes for babies, children and adults, etc., and have provided it to the Syria Embassy in Hungary, who happily joined the chain create to unload the Scientology van that contained all the humanitarian aid.

More actions are being done and will continue for as long as it is needed.

Today there are over 200,000 Scientology Volunteer Ministers, making it one of the largest independent relief organizations in the world. And in the last ten years alone they have helped some 10 million people.

Volunteer Ministers are further equipped to respond in time of personal disaster, providing assistance to repair broken marriages, recover failing students, comfort the bereaved and much, much more. Accordingly, Volunteer Minister Goodwill Tours are now welcomed across 150,000 miles between Africa, Asia, South America and the South Pacific Islands. Volunteer Ministers additionally succor those in need wherever Churches of Scientology stand.

Volunteer Minister assistance is further available through the Volunteer Ministers online. Here one can link to a Volunteer Minister for one-on-one help. One can also enroll in any of nineteen free online courses covering a range of subjects: from Scientology basics, to communication and tools for the workplace.

Anyone with a desire to help others, no matter their faith, can train to become a Volunteer Minister at a Church of Scientology.

As L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “A Volunteer Minister is a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others. “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence.” Volunteer Ministers live by the motto that “Something can be done about it.”