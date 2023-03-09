Radiosurgery Systems Market: Advancements in Medical Technologies Drive Growth for Noninvasive Cancer Treatment Solution

Radiosurgery Systems Market Size

According to the report, the global radiosurgery systems industry was estimated at $2.10 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $3.98 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Radiosurgery systems are medical devices that use focused beams of radiation to precisely target and treat specific areas of the body, often used to treat tumors or other abnormal growths.

The radiation beams are delivered from various angles around the body, converging on the targeted area to deliver a high dose of radiation to the tumor while minimizing radiation exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

The goal of radiosurgery is to destroy the tumor cells while minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissue, and it is often used as an alternative to traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Radiosurgery systems are typically used in conjunction with advanced imaging techniques to help guide the radiation beams to the targeted area with great accuracy, ensuring that the treatment is delivered to the right place with minimal side effects.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

The majority of radiotherapy cases were either postponed or rescheduled due to conversion of surgical centers into Covid hospitals.

Thus, it caused scarcity of PPE kits for other surgical processes which impeded the market growth. At the same time, decrease in the number of diagnostic and investigation tests for cancer had a negative impact on the market.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the use of Radiosurgery Systems in the medical industry.

On the positive side, the pandemic has increased the adoption of telemedicine and remote treatment options, which has made it possible for more patients to receive Radiosurgery treatment without having to physically visit a medical facility. This has allowed patients to receive treatment while minimizing the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

On the negative side, the pandemic has also led to delays and cancellations of non-urgent medical procedures, including Radiosurgery treatments, due to the strain on healthcare resources and the need to prioritize COVID-19 patients. This has resulted in some patients experiencing delays in receiving their treatment, which could potentially affect their outcomes.

Overall, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of advanced medical technologies like Radiosurgery Systems, which can help deliver effective treatments while minimizing the risks associated with traditional surgical procedures.

𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐛𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐨𝐝𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐧 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

Radiation Oncology: Radiosurgery systems are widely used in radiation oncology for the treatment of cancer, including brain, lung, prostate, and liver cancer.

Neurosurgery: Radiosurgery systems are used in neurosurgery to treat conditions such as arteriovenous malformations, brain tumors, and trigeminal neuralgia.

Spine Surgery: Radiosurgery systems can be used in spine surgery to treat spinal tumors, vertebral metastases, and other conditions.

Cardiology: Radiosurgery systems can also be used in cardiology to treat arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation.

Dermatology: Radiosurgery systems are also used in dermatology to remove skin lesions and treat skin cancer.

Veterinary Medicine: Radiosurgery systems are also used in veterinary medicine for the treatment of tumors and other conditions in animals.

Overall, Radiosurgery Systems have a broad range of applications in various medical segments and can provide effective and minimally invasive treatments for a variety of conditions.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲-

Elekta AB (Innovator)

Avocure

Brain LAB

Integra Life Sciences Holding Corp

Ion Beam Applications SA

Accuray Incorporated

ZAP surgical System Inc.

Medtronic

Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.

Nordion Inc.

Reflexion Medical

Siemens (Varian Medical Systems)

Atrium Health

Summit Cancer Centers

ViewRay

Xcision Medical Systems

Vision RT

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-thirds of the global radiosurgery systems market. Increase in the number of research activities, technological advancements in the healthcare sector, rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and presence of key players drive the market growth. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, would garner the fastest CAGR of 7.5% by 2031. Surge in expenditure by government organizations to develop the healthcare sector, surge in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rise in the geriatric population fuel the market growth.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest Of LAMEA)

