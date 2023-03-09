Security Analytics Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast Period 2023-2028
Global Security Analytics Market To Grow At A Steady Rate In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Security Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global security analytics market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like component, deployment mode, organisation size, application, industry, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
The security analytics market is influenced by the increasing digitalisation and internet connectivity in almost every sector of work as security analytics helps detect unwanted or suspicious activities on IT systems or devices. Cyber security uses integrated and smart analytics platforms in order to speed up digital data analysis. Analytics-driven platforms are in great demand as they can help convert data into intelligent statistics and also detect threats beforehand.
Increasing use of telecommunication has also increased the use of various vulnerable services and devices such as VPN (virtual private network) which have a great possibility to pose a threat to the concerned organisations. Development of various online platforms such as Zoom and Skype have increased the use of such networks, boosting the demand for the security analytics market.
Activities such as ransomware attacks and phishing, among other malicious activities, pose a substantial threat to business processes all around the world as they are more exposed to such online threats. Businesses are at risk of huge financial losses due to security breaches and other similar activities. Thus, all these factors are compelling users of IT systems to adopt robust and efficient prevention measures, thereby contributing to the growth of the security analytics market.
Security Analytics Industry Definition and Major Segments
Security analytics is an approach to detect potential security threats to IT systems and devices with the help of data analysis processes, software, and algorithms. It is important because it can provide safety and security to any organisation from cyberattack or costly data breaches. It also has other advantages such as enhancing productivity, protecting personal data, helping educate the workforce, and improved data management, among other benefits.
Based on component, the market is segmented into:
Solutions
Services
On the basis of deployment mode, the market is classified into:
Cloud
On-Premises
Based on organisation size, the market can be bifurcated into:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
On the basis of application, the market can be categorised into:
Web Security Analytics
Network Security Analytics
Endpoint Security Analytics
Application Security Analytics
Others
Based on industry, the market can be segmented into:
BFSI
Telecom and IT
Retail
Healthcare
Government and Defence
Manufacturing
Energy and Utility
Others
On the basis of region, the market can be categorised into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Security Analytics Market Trends
Growing usage and reliability on cloud computing, Internet of Things, and data centres have increased the vulnerability of organisations to attackers who can gather and expose information using innumerable channels. Advancements such as adaptive learning systems which adapt detection model on the basis of experience are helping counter the improved techniques and tactics used by attackers.
Real-time security analytics are in great demand because of their ability to combine machine learning with calculative risk algorithms ultimately helping in predicting and preventing the cyber threats with greater efficiency. Increased research, development, and innovations are being carried out to improve real-time technology for better end results, which is a key trend in the security analytics market.
North America is expected to lead the security analytics market due to the presence of a large number of security analytics firms in the region. The improved security analytics related technologies have been adopted by various companies based in North America that are involved in different sectors of business, surging the growth of security analytics in the region. Availability of reliable internet connections and integration on cloud-based networks is another factor fuelling the growth of the market in the region.
Key Market Players
The major players in the security analytics market report are Cisco Systems Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, FireEye Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., LogRhythm Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
