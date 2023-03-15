Random Acts of Kindness Month a Huge Success in Hollywood

Happy kids after The Lion King Comisar behind the scenes

During Random Acts of Kindness Month people are asked to step up and give back.

Action speaks louder than words.” — Mark Twain

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- February was Random Acts of Kindness Month. This is where we take a little time away from our busy schedules and do something random and kind for people we don’t even know. Steve Comisar is an actor and former con man who decided to give back to society for his criminal conduct that led to federal prison sentence for fraud. After getting released in 2017 Comisar found it very difficult to book any acting jobs because he broke the law. Comisar said, “Hollywood was not returning my calls so I decided to change course and focus on making amends for being a bad guy. I’m going to do some selfless things to help total strangers make their lives easier. John Cena says it feels great to help others so I’m going to try it myself and see what happens.” And that’s exactly what Steve Comisar did during Random Acts of Kindness Month and afterwards.On February 4th Comisar gave a needy family of four VIP second row tickets to The Lion King at the iconic Pantages theater in Hollywood. Besides the expensive VIP tickets to the sold out performance the family received Lion King backpacks filled with Disney swag and a meet and greet with the cast members. After the show the happy family was shedding tears of joy and gratitude for the man who gave them a night that they will never forget. Comisar’s agent says, “His own mother noticed a big change in him. She said, ‘Where is my son, please bring him back.’ I always tell everyone it feels much better to give than receive. Now Steven knows this too. Character is what you do when nobody is watching. I wish Steven would have done this sooner but better late than never.”On Friday, March 31, Comisar is sending two lucky wrestling fans, a father and his young son, to a live television taping of WWE SmackDown at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The VIP evening includes ringside seats, a meet and greet with the WWE Superstars, and the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. This is all on the Friday night before Wrestlemania weekend. The lucky father and son are excited beyond words to their action packed evening courtesy of Comisar. After that Comisar will be cashing in his 2.6 million lifetime Marriott Bonvoy hotel points for about 300 Starbucks gift certificates worth $25 each. He will distribute them in the homeless community near where he grew up in Los Angeles. Something as simple as a good cup of coffee can make a persons day who sleeps in a tent and has nothing.Comisar says, “Just wait until you see what I’m going to do on the next Random Acts of Kindness Month. This is an opportunity for everyone to do something kind so I encourage everyone to participate. Hopefully an A-lister will see what I’m doing and give me some help with my acting career. If we all helped each other what a wonderful world this would be.” So far Comisar has kept all of his promises on the road to redemption. Stay tuned for more updates on Comisar’s efforts to make amends and redeem himself.By: Jessica Sobel, Celebrity NewswireMEDIA CONTACT:

