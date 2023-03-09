Maturity of 800G Ecosystem on Full Display at MultiLane OFC 2023 Booth
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane unveiled its most comprehensive 800G demonstration to date with Delta Electronics and Xena Networks at the MultiLane OFC booth 5809.
The setup saw multiple test solutions targeted at 800G system validation and production – including physical layer, firmware debugging, and protocol layer – populated into a Delta 800G switch powered by leading 100G SerDes ASIC technology. Both 25.6 (32x800G) and 51.2 (64x800G) Tb Delta switches were on display at the MultiLane booth.
MultiLane showcased its full testing ecosystem covering the 800G generation’s most pertinent challenges: from jitter/noise injection and Rx tolerance on the host ASIC powered by the ML4079EN flagship BERT, to advanced port diagnostics including thermal and high-speed characterization using the MultiLane Active Loopback fleet, wide band noise injection and crosstalk characterization with the ML4081 – a spectrally programmable noise source – and turnkey CMIS interoperability debugging with the new Nexus Analyzer.
Xena Networks’ Freya 112G SerDes Ethernet TGA test solution handled the protocol layer, with performance verification and troubleshooting for the switch’s Auto Negotiation (AN) and Link Training (LT).
“Interoperability is crucial to the adoption of the 800G ecosystem,” says Hani Daou, Business Development Manager at MultiLane. “We are proud to collaborate with Xena Networks and Delta to showcase the maturity of the latest generation of high-speed cloud interconnect.”
“Delta is proud to announce our readiness for the 800G era,” said Austin Tseng, Delta Networks Infrastructure General Manager. “We understand that performance and quality are critical to providing reliable and efficient networks for our customers. Delta is pleased to be using MultiLane’s testing ecosystem, which will expedite our product development process, as we continue developing innovative solutions, including high radix 800G and 1.6T platforms.”
