20th Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ March 18th at Bowie State

Event provides students with resources, expanded access and money for college!

We want to help students elevate their lives so they can achieve their dreams of being successful.”
— Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of NCRF
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National College Resources Foundation is proud to announce the 20th Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Bowie State University, 14000 Jericho Park Rd., Bowie, Maryland 20715, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The expo shares the rich history and legacy of historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Attendees can meet with over 60 colleges, including HBCUs and other colleges, participate in workshops from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and stay for an After Show from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., hosted by celebrity guests.

At the expo, students can be accepted to a college on the spot, have their college application fees waived and receive thousands of dollars in grants and scholarships. Though designed primarily for high school students and for college students looking to transfer to a four-year college, the 20th Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™ is also open to adult learners looking for higher education opportunities. Students, educators, parents, and caregivers of all backgrounds are invited. Parents are encouraged to bring students as young as 6th grade to help enhance their early college planning.

“We are the information and resource hub for inner city communities around the country. We want to help students elevate their lives so they can achieve their dreams of being successful. This includes adult learners, who had to put their educational goals on hold to have a family or work a job to survive. We know that education is a game changer,” says Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF Founder and CEO.

In addition to getting connected to college recruiters, students will be able to attend motivating and informative seminars and workshops, including How to Find Money for College, Booming Careers, Why Attend an HBCU?, How to Start a Business and new this year, The Power of Your Voice – The Steps to Becoming Change in Your Community.

Presented by National College Resources Foundation, this year’s expo is sponsored by US Army ROTC, Toyota, Wells Fargo, Active Minds and Foundation Clothing Co.

“The communities in the metro DC/Maryland area have been an essential part of the BCE family for so many years, we are especially excited to celebrate the 20th Annual DC/MD Black College Expo™”, adds Dr. Theresa Price.

For more information on sponsorship/partnership opportunities visit www.ncrfoundation.org or call 877-427-4100 or email info@ncrfoundation.org.

About the Black College Expo™
Black College Expo™ (BCE) is a trademarked program of National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually. BCE was founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price to serve as a vital link between minorities and college admissions. NCRF’s mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF’s vision is to close the gap in educational achievement and workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.

Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
joan@ncrfoundation.org

