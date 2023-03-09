Gordon Powers Achieves Level 2 ASP Electrician Certification from Supply Authorities

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gordon Powers, a premier electrical services provider in Sydney, has reached new heights with their recent achievement of the Level 2 ASP (Accredited Service Provider) Electrician certification from supply authorities. This accomplishment solidifies their reputation as a top-tier electrical services provider, committed to delivering safe, reliable, and efficient electrical services to their clients.

Level 2 ASP Electricians are authorized to perform electrical work that requires direct access to the electricity supply network. This includes installing, repairing, and maintaining overhead and underground service lines, consumer mains, and metering equipment. With this certification, Gordon Powers can now take on even the most challenging electrical projects for residential customers.

"We are ecstatic to have obtained the Level 2 ASP Electrician certification from the supply authorities. It is a true reflection of the hard work and dedication of our team to providing exceptional electrical services to our clients," exclaimed a representative from Gordon Powers. "This certification will allow us to deliver even more comprehensive services to our customers, from installing new service lines to repairing existing ones."

With over 50 years of experience serving the Sydney community, Gordon Powers' team of certified electricians has the skills and expertise to handle any electrical project, no matter the size or complexity. The company's services include installation and repair of switchboards, power points, lighting, hot water systems, and more. Their team of Level 2 ASP Electricians are authorized to work on the electricity supply network, ensuring that clients receive safe, reliable, and efficient electrical services.

Gordon Powers is known for its commitment to delivering top-notch services that meet or exceed client expectations. They take pride in their work and strive to build lasting relationships with their clients. With their focus on quality workmanship, timely service, and competitive pricing, Gordon Powers has become a trusted name in the electrical services industry in Sydney.

Whether clients need an emergency repair, regular maintenance, or a new installation, Gordon Powers has the skills and expertise to get the job done right the first time. They offer 24/7 emergency services and guarantee customer satisfaction with every job they undertake.

For more information about Gordon Powers' services or to request a quote, click here to visit their website.

