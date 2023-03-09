Operation Underground Railroad Works with Abuse Relief Corps to Fight Sexual Abuse and Child Sex Trafficking in Ghana

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) works to help vulnerable people, especially children, to escape human trafficking and exploitation

Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R) partners with the Abuse Relief Corps (ARC) to fight sexual abuse and child sex trafficking in Ghana.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abuse Relief Corps (ARC), a non-governmental organisation committed to fighting sexual abuse and child sex trafficking in Ghana has officially become Operation Underground Railroad Ghana (O.U.R. Ghana).

This follows the official launch of a merger between ARC and O.U.R, a US-based non-profit organization with a mission to rescue women and children from trafficking and sexual exploitation. The launch held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Tuesday February 28, 2023, witnessed the attendance of many people interested in anti-human trafficking and sexual exploitation, including law enforcement officials and officials of several other interested organizations from across the world.

Robyn Jesse Ern, the founder of ARC spoke at the launch, during which he highlighted the impact of the work of his organization over the past seven years since it has been operating. He further emphasized the prospects of the organization's future following the merger in helping to fight for the rights of abused and trafficked Ghanaian women and girls. On his part, the Global Chief Operations Officer of (O.U.R), David Jacobs expressed delight about the marriage between the two organizations while emphasizing their commitment to ensure that the new O.U.R. Ghana operates effectively with adequate resources.

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe who was the guest speaker for the launch, called for more collaboration between stakeholders in pushing for the rights of women and children against trafficking and exploitation. She noted that the government of Ghana has over the years shown commitment in that regard but emphasized the need for more attention to be paid to the various forms of exploitation and abuse against women and children.

The Country Manager of the Abuse Relief Corps, Fred Akweter, speaking to the media after the launch, commented that the merger between the organizations has come at a time of high significance and will go a long way to bolster the war against sexual abuse and child sex trafficking in Ghana.

As part of its operations over the years, Abuse Relief Corps has facilitated the quest for justice by survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking The organization pays for the police medical report form of survivors and provides finances to ensure that survivors get access to post-assault care. A.R.C. also provides continued support by offering transportation to and from courts, police stations and hospitals, and pays for all treatment costs.

On the other hand, Operation Underground Railroad, founded in 2013 as a 501 (c) non-profit organization, registered under the Internal Revenue Service of the United States of America (USA), operates in various countries across the world by supporting law enforcement and other government agencies through the transfer of equipment and knowledge and supporting local organizations to provide high-quality aftercare support to survivors of trafficking and sexual exploitation.

A major highlight of the launch on Tuesday, was the presentation of 10 brand new laptops by O.U.R Ghana to the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of the Ghana Police Service. Receiving the laptops on behalf of a police delegation present that evening, DSP William Ayaragah thanked O.U.R. Ghana while assuring that the donation will be put to good use.



About Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R)

The mission of Operation Underground Railroad is to shine a light worldwide on the global issue of child sex trafficking and exploitation, and in so doing to rescue more children from slavery and assist law enforcement to seek justice for those who violate children. O.U.R places survivors on a path to recovery by partnering with vetted aftercare providers.

Since being founded in December 2013, O.U.R. has gathered the world's experts in extraction operations and in anti-child trafficking efforts to bring an end to child slavery. Operation Underground Railroad’s Ops Team consists of former CIA, past and current law enforcement, and highly skilled operatives that lead coordinated identification and extraction efforts. These operations are always in conjunction with law enforcement throughout the world.

