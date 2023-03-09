Informa Markets Announces Launch of Africa Energy Expo in Rwanda
EINPresswire.com/ -- Informa Markets, organisers of Middle East Energy, today announced the launch of its latest exhibition, Africa Energy Expo, which will take place at Kigali Convention Centre in Rwanda next February. Joining a growing portfolio of events including Egypt Energy and Nigeria Energy, the new Africa Energy Expo aims to back Africa's COP27 climate pledges and serve as a scene-setter to the Africa Power Vision by bringing together key energy stakeholders from around the globe, increase the level of international support, and facilitate access to modern, affordable, sustainable energy in Africa.
Speaking at a press conference on the sidelines of Middle East Energy at Dubai World Trade Centre, Emmanuel Hategeka, Rwandan Ambassador to the UAE, said there are several reasons why Rwanda is the “ideal destination” for such an event.
“We are delighted to host this event in Rwanda, a country that has made positive advancements in the energy transition to renewables but is also the second most attractive MICE destination on the continent,” said Ambassador Hategeka.
He added: “Over the past two decades, we have consciously invested in the stability, safety as well as infrastructure of the country and ensured that Rwanda is an open-to-business nation. We are one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa with a pre-pandemic GDP growth of around 8 percent per year, having shown resilience throughout the pandemic and a strong bounce back. By investing in a national airline that is connecting the country to the world, implementing policies such as visa-on-arrival for tourists from around the globe to building a new airport to accommodate the growing tourism traffic, Rwanda is the go to place for leisure and MICE on the continent”:
Leveraging the 48-year heritage of leading energy events in the MEA region, Africa Energy Expo will help build a network of government and regulatory authorities, investors, contractors, project financiers, distributors, local manufacturers, and more to gather and start the groundwork for developing cost-effective energy solutions, bridge the investment gaps, and finalise the next steps of implementation.
Commenting on the launch of the new portfolio, Azzan Mohammed, Exhibitions Director – Energy, MEA, Informa Markets, said: “Through this expanded portfolio, we intend to provide our exhibitors with better access to stakeholders and ultimately facilitate their growth in the African market – which currently holds incredible potential for transformational change and better access to electricity for Africa’s population. With Africa’s energy sector playing a key role in bringing together the pan-African audience for the shows in this new portfolio, we look forward to exploring what the region has to offer.”
