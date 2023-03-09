Air Quality Monitoring System Market Size to Reach USD 9.64 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

Rising environmental and human health concerns are expected to drive market revenue growth throughout the forecast period.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system Market size was USD 5.33 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The market is experiencing a surge in demand for air quality monitoring devices, as the levels of air pollution continue to rise, prompting governments worldwide to impose stricter regulations. Advancements in technology, specifically in the areas of IoT and AI, have led to the development of more sophisticated, precise, and user-friendly air quality monitoring systems, which are driving their increasing usage. Additionally, with the expansion of the construction sector, there is a growing need for air quality monitoring devices, as they are critical in monitoring the air quality during construction and repair activities. These factors are some of the primary drivers of the market's revenue growth.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• The worldwide air quality monitoring system market is divided into pollutants such as particulate matter, sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and others. Throughout the forecast period, the particulate matter segment is predicted to generate the most revenue.

• The worldwide market for air quality monitoring systems is divided into three components: sensors, data loggers, and display/control units. According to forecasts, the sensor category is projected to generate the highest revenue share throughout the estimated period.

• According to regional analysis, the North American air quality monitoring system market is predicted to account for the highest revenue share throughout the forecast period. North America is a mature market for air quality monitoring systems, with a considerable presence of both public and private institutions actively involved in air quality monitoring and control.

• Some of the major companies profiled in the worldwide market report are Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc., General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., 3M, NEC Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AMETEK, Inc., TSI Incorporated, Teledyne Technologies Inc., KANOMAX USA, Inc., Testo SE & Co. KGaA, and ENVEA (ex Environnement S.A Group)

• In 2022, Honeywell has announced its new X-STREAM real-time air quality monitoring system, which has improved sensor technology and real-time data analysis capabilities.

• TSI Incorporated's AQMesh air quality monitoring system, launched in 2021, is equipped with advanced sensing technology, real-time data analysis, and cloud-based data management capabilities, making it a state-of-the-art solution for air quality monitoring.

• In 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific unveiled their new Air Quality Monitoring Platform, which combines cutting-edge sensors with big data analytics, to provide real-time air quality monitoring and data analysis.

