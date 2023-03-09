Artificial Intelligence (AI) Based Fever Detection Camera Market Size to Reach USD 5.17 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global artificial intelligence (AI) based fever detection camera market size was USD 2.38 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

One of the main factors influencing the market's revenue growth is the rising demand for non-contact temperature screening among the patient population. These cameras provide effective and quick temperature screening which lowers the risk of infection transmission. Additionally, the demand for AI-based fever detection cameras is increasing due to distinct factors such as development of cutting-edge technologies like AI, machine learning, and cloud-based solutions. The adoption of these technological advanced techniques offer real time monitoring among the patient population. Thus, these technological advancements along with increasing focus of government on initiatives to promote the use of effective and efficient screening techniques is to support the growth of the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• Based on type, the market is further bifurcated into turret/bullet cameras and handheld cameras. Amongst which, the turret/bullet cameras are expected to witness a largest revenue share in the market owing to its small size, easy installation, affordability, and others. Also, additional factors such as easy integration with other systems such as face recognition systems, access control systems, and their indoor and outdoor suitable nature is contributing to the increasing adoption of these camera, further leading to the rising demand for these cameras among the population, thereby contributing to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

• The North American market will account for the greatest revenue share in 2022, according to regional analysis. This is due to the increasing adoption of technological advancements, further contributing to the rising demand for non-contact temperature screening in healthcare industries, hospitals, transportation, and others. Also, distinct factors such as strong presence of key players, further leading to increasing product launches, acquisitions, mergers within the market, is to augment the growth of the region in the market.

• For instance, in 2022, the FLIR A65, a new AI-based fever detection camera from FLIR Systems, uses thermal imaging technology and machine learning algorithms to accurately detect elevated temperatures in real time.

• Companies profiled in the market report include FLIR Systems, Inc., Dahua Technology Co., Ltd., Axis Communications, AB, ZKTeco Co., Ltd., Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd., A4Vision, Inc., Bosch Security Systems Inc., Thermoteknix Systems Ltd., Optex Co., Ltd., Keyence Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, NEC Corporation, Sony Corporation, Fujifilm Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation.

