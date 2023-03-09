Gene Therapy Market Size (USD 46.5 Bn by 2030): A Growing Industry and Its Impact on Healthcare Systems

Gene Therapy Market 2023

Allied Market Research has published a study report Gene Therapy Market Size is Anticipated to Garner USD 46.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8%

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gene therapy is a medical approach that involves the modification or replacement of faulty genes in a patient's DNA to treat or cure genetic diseases. The goal of gene therapy is to restore the normal function of a gene that is causing a disease or to introduce a new gene that can help to treat the disease.

There are different types of gene therapy, including:

• Replacement therapy: where a functional copy of a missing or non-functional gene is introduced into the patient's cells to replace the faulty gene.

• Knockout therapy: where a gene that is causing disease is "knocked out" or turned off to prevent the expression of the faulty gene.

• Editing therapy: where the DNA sequence of a gene is modified to correct a mutation or introduce a desired genetic change.

What are the driving factors of the gene therapy Market?

• Increasing prevalence of genetic diseases: The rising incidence of genetic disorders such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, and rare genetic diseases is driving the demand for gene therapy.

• Advancements in gene editing technologies: The development of gene editing technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9 has enabled precise and efficient modification of genes, making gene therapy more feasible and effective.

• Increasing funding and investments: The growing interest in gene therapy has led to increased funding and investments from government agencies, private companies, and venture capitalists, supporting research and development in the field.

• Supportive regulatory environment: Regulatory agencies such as the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have created a favorable regulatory environment for gene therapy, accelerating the approval process and reducing barriers to market entry.

• Growing demand for personalized medicine: The growing trend towards personalized medicine, which seeks to tailor treatments to individual patients based on their genetic makeup, is driving the demand for gene therapy as a potential cure for genetic diseases.

• Technological advancements in gene delivery systems: The development of new and improved gene delivery systems such as viral vectors and non-viral vectors has improved the efficiency and safety of gene therapy, increasing its potential for widespread clinical use.

Overall, the combination of these driving factors is expected to contribute to the continued growth and development of the gene therapy market in the coming years.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:

• Gilead Sciences

• Orchard Therapeutics.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb.

• Therapeutics plc

• Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.

• Amgen Inc.

• Jazz Pharmaceuticals,

• Shenzhen SiBiono Genentech

• Adaptimmune

• Novartis AG

• Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co., Ltd.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Vector Type

• Viral Vector

• Non Viral Vector

By Therapy

• In Vivo Therapy

• Ex Vivo Therapy

By Gene Type

• Antigen

• Cytokine

• Tumor Suppressor

• Suicide

• Deficiency

• Growth factors

• Receptors

• Others

By Application

• Oncological Disorders

• Rare Diseases

• Neurological Disorders

• Other Diseases

Gene therapy Market region Analysis

The gene therapy market can be analyzed based on geographic regions. Here are some key insights on gene therapy market region analysis:

North America: The North American region (including the US and Canada) is expected to dominate the gene therapy market due to the presence of a large number of biotech and pharmaceutical companies, along with high healthcare expenditure and supportive government initiatives. Additionally, the US FDA has approved several gene therapy products, making it a major hub for gene therapy research and development.

Europe: Europe is expected to hold a significant share of the gene therapy market, driven by favorable regulatory policies, strong R&D infrastructure, and high adoption rates of advanced medical technologies. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has also approved several gene therapy products, making it a key region for gene therapy development and commercialization.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the gene therapy market due to the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders, rising healthcare spending, and growing demand for innovative therapies. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea have made significant investments in gene therapy research and development, contributing to the growth of the market in this region.

