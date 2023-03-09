Lyophilization Equipment Market Expected to Reach $10.6 Billion by 2030 | Top Companies and Industry Growth Insights

Lyophilization Equipment Market Size

Lyophilization equipment market is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyophilization equipment market size was valued at $5.01 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 7.80% from 2021 to 2030. Lyophilization refers to the process of water removal that is particularly utilized in the preservation of perishable products. A lyophilizer is the equipment that executes the dehydrate process that is typically used to preserve perishable materials, to extend shelf life, or make the material more convenient for storage or transport. Lyophilizer works by freezing the material, then reducing the surround to allow the frozen water (ice) to sublimate.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Azbil Telstar SL (Azbil Corporation), GEA Group, Millrock Technology Inc, Zirbus Technology GmbH, Harbour Group Industries (SP Industries), Biopharma Process Systems Ltd

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

COVID-19 is a large family of viruses that causes illness ranging from common cold to more severe respiratory diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has helped the industry to grow significantly, as the demand for lyophilization equipment has increased owing to growing need to improve a stability of Sars-CoV-2 virus vaccines such as mRNA-LNP SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. This supports the lyophilization equipment market to gain traction during the forecast period.

The global lyophilization equipment market is segmented on the basis of modality, scale of operation, application and region. By modality, it is bifurcated into dryer and accessories. The dryer includes tray-style freeze dryers, manifold freeze dryers, and rotary freeze dryers. In addition, accessories include vacuum systems, CIP (clean-in-place) systems, drying chamber, and other accessories include loading and unloading systems, control and monitoring system, freeze drying, trays/shelves, manifolds, and others. The accessories was the major shareholder 2020, owing to increase in usage of lyophilization equipment accessories in pharmaceutical and biotech companies as well as food processing and packaging companies for manufacturing of lyophilized products.

By scale of operation, it is segmented into industrial-scale, pilot-scale and laboratory-scale. The industrial scale segment dominated the global lyophilization equipment market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the cost affordability and large volume drying in industrial scale. Furthermore, growing applications in industrial scale manufacturing in food and pharmaceuticals production and packaging for improved product life will stimulate the segment growth potential.

Based on application, it is segmented into food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical and biotech manufacturing, medical applications, and others include surgical application, and others. The food processing and packaging acquired the largest share in 2020, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in applications of lyophilization as a preservation technique for food products, as it retains the nutritional value and flavor of the food. Food ingredients are also freeze-dried to increase their shelf life, which is further propelling the use of this technology in food processing.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

Based on modality, the accessories held largest share in the global market in 2020.

Based on scale of operation, the industrial scale held largest lyophilization equipment market share in 2020 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

By application, the food processing and packaging dominate the global market in 2020 and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.00% during the forecast period.



