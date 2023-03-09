Introducing Phoenix by AGDATA: Australia’s Leading End-to-End Farm Management Software

The company’s aim is to help Australia’s agriculture businesses to flourish in the areas of efficiency and profit.

TOOWOOMBA, QLD, AUSTRALIA, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when agriculture businesses are struggling to keep up with inflation, weather, and staffing shortages, Phoenix by AGDATA is helping farmers to make more informed decisions and farm smarter.Phoenix by AGDATA Australia is an end-to-end farm management software that empowers agricultural businesses across Australia to maximise efficiency and profit. The software, tailored specifically for Australian producers, is unrivalled in the agricultural software industry in terms of its ability to cover an entire rural production system - integrating data from farm financials through to production.At its core, Phoenix boasts numerous features and benefits designed to support businesses throughout the ag industry, including:● Modular product suite that allows farmers to choose and pay for only the modules they require in their operation● Integrated solutions across a variety of rural applications with capabilities that are unrivalled in the industry● Designed and developed specifically for the Australian agriculture industry, speaking in their language, not that of an accountant● Desktop or Cloud hosting options, ideal for customers who operate in remote areas with limited internet access● Performance and cost analysis to understand what drives performance and influences farmers’ bottom lines● Safe and secure data management with either online storage or access to the company’s Warehouse● Industry-leading training and support, providing patience and understanding while delivering prompt problem resolution, unlike the competition● Financial ATO compliance, EU livestock exporting compliance, and others to simplify and strengthen compliance requirements● And so much more“Within today’s fast moving agricultural industry, producers need to be experts across every layer of their business, from the office to the paddock, from payroll to mapping, and to livestock management, Phoenix by AGDATA is an industry specific software solution to help farmers manage their businesses more efficiently and effectively,” says Glenn Skerman, AGDATA Director. “AGDATA continues to grow with our clients and the ag industry as a whole, and we’re dedicated to the success of ag businesses all across the country.”For more information about Phoenix by AGDATA, or to start a free trial, please visit https://www.agdata.com.au/ About the CompanyFor over 37 years, AGDATA has been the leader in Farm Management Software across rural and regional Australia. The company bases its operations on four, critical values, including integrity, accountability, customer-focus, and innovation.