Data Processing Unit Market to Hit $5.5 Billion Sales by 2031, Surge in High-End Cloud Computing Drives the Growth

Data Processing Unit Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an insightful analysis of the Data Processing Unit Market 2023-2030 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario. At the same time, it concentrates on evaluating the market extent of four major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. However, Porter's five forces analysis of the Data Processing Unit Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Data Processing Unit Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

The global data processing unit (DPU) market size was valued at $553.96 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Data Processing Unit Market examined in the report include Intel Corporation, Marvell Technology, NVIDIA Corporation (Mellanox Technologies), Kalray, Broadcom Corp, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (Pensando Systems Inc.), Fungible, inc. and Resnics /Yisixin Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

The data processing unit market is expected to leverage high potential for industrial, IT & telecommunication and consumer electronics industry verticals. The current business scenario has witnessed an increase in demand for DPUs, particularly in developing regions, owing to rising adoption of DPUs in the data centers. Companies in this industry have adopted various innovative techniques such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their business position in the competitive matrix.

Investment research:

The Global Data Processing Unit Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Data Processing Unit Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Data Processing Unit Market Report Highlights

Data Center Type

• Colocation

• Hyperscale

• Edge

• Others

Type

• ASIC-Based

• FPGA-Based

• SOC-Based

Application

• BFSI

• IT and Telecom

• Government

• Energy and Utilities

• Others

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (Rest Of Europe, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key market segments

1.3.Key benefits to the stakeholders

1.4.Research Methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: DATA PROCESSING UNIT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 ASIC-Based

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 FPGA-Based

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 SOC-Based

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: DATA PROCESSING UNIT MARKET, BY DATA CENTER TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Colocation

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Hyperscale

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Edge

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

