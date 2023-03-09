Ex Fraudster and Actor Tries For Comeback in Hollywood

Steve Comisar giving back

When you’re just about ready to give up that’s when you should dig in and try your very hardest.

Reach for the stars and have no regrets.” — Steve Comisar

LOS ANGELES , CA, USA, March 9, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- What do you do if you’re an actor who was recently released from prison for fraud and nobody in Hollywood returns your call? Actor Steve Comisar says, “That’s when you should dig in and try your very hardest.” When asked if he should just get a regular job Comisar replied, “You don’t hitch a racehorse to a plow.”Comisar put his money where his mouth is proving that actions speak louder than words. To date he has kept all of his promises regarding making amends for his fraudulent conduct that landed him in federal prison and put his once promising acting career on hold. Now a free man since 2017 Comisar is taking a break from acting and focusing on giving back. And so far he’s doing a wonderful job.Last month Comisar gave a needy family of four second row VIP tickets to The Lion King at the Pantages theater in Hollywood. Besides the expensive tickets to the sold out performance the family received a bag full of Disney swag and a meet and greet with the cast members. After the show the happy family was shedding tears of joy and gratitude for the man who gave them the best night of their lives.Comisar says, “My own mother noticed a big change in me. She said, ‘Where is my son, please bring him back.’ I feel better when I’m helping other people. I’m going to continue giving back for the rest of my life. Character is what you do when nobody is watching. I wish I would have done this sooner.”Steve Comisar is the only famous con man who is also a Hollywood actor. Comisar started acting in his early teens appearing in many television shows, movies, and commercials. Getting bored he used his acting skills to scam wealthy investors out of almost 80 million dollars. He quickly spent all of his booty on fast cars, faster women, and high stakes gambling.After getting arrested, convicted, and sent to Club-Fed Comisar wrote the bestselling book, America’s Guide to Fraud Prevention, which is the gold standard of the fraud prevention industry. He starred in the highly rated CBS prime time television special, In the Mind of Con Artists , watched by ten million viewers. Then he starred in the award winning documentary, Making Crime Pay, which is now used to train law enforcement personnel.Comisar then became the on-camera fraud expert on ABC’s hit daytime talk show, The View, and the longest running news magazine program, Dateline NBC. Between fraud prevention gigs Comisar did a few acting jobs such as booking the co-starring role in the action-adventure movie, Tough Luck , starring Norman Reedus and Armand Assante. Tough Luck Rebooted, the long awaited sequel to the original goes into pre-production in early 2024. Comisar will reprise his role as Stan.Comisar was released from prison in 2017 and hopes to spend the rest of his life giving back and helping underprivileged people in the Los Angeles area where he grew up. His plans include continuing on the television talk show circuit giving valuable fraud prevention advice. Some of Comisar’s guest appearances can be seen on his YouTube channel. Between acting, fraud prevention, and helping the needy, Comisar’s plate is full and everyone in Hollywood can’t wait to see what he’s going to come up with next.SPOILER ALERT: On Friday, March 31, Comisar is sending two lucky wrestling fans, a father and his young son, to a live television taping of WWE SmackDown at the Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. The VIP evening includes ringside seats, a meet and greet with the WWE Superstars, and the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. This is all on the Friday night before Wrestlemania weekend. The fortunate father and son will be ecstatic beyond words as they enjoy their magical evening courtesy of Comisar.After that Comisar will be cashing in his 2.6 million lifetime Marriott Bonvoy hotel points for about 300 Starbucks gift certificates worth $25 each. He will distribute them in the homeless community near where he grew up in Los Angeles. Something as simple as a good cup of coffee can make a persons day who sleeps in a tent and has nothing.So if you’re looking for Steve Comisar he’s very easy to find. He’s heading down the long road to redemption. This is where he is making amends and giving back for his past wrongful conduct. And so far Comisar has kept all of his promises. It’s true what they say, actions speak louder than words. Steve Comisar on The View ©️ ABC-TV