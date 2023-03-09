Tait Communications makes two senior executive appointments

Maria Rowe, Chief Marketing Officer at Tait Communications Avi Friedman, VP of Corporate Development and Product Management at Tait Communications.

CHRISTCHURCH, CANTERBURY, NEW ZEALAND, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tait Communications has announced two appointments to its executive team, Maria Rowe as Chief Marketing Officer and Avi Friedman as Vice President of Corporate Development and Product Management.

Tait is a New Zealand-headquartered critical-communications technology manufacturer and exporter with customers around the world. The company’s research and development, engineering and manufacturing are based in Christchurch, New Zealand, and it has in-market teams and offices in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Austria, Singapore and Australia.

Both Ms Rowe and Mr Friedman are based in the United States. Ms Rowe started her career at Tait in Christchurch as a marketing assistant and was later transferred to the company’s North American business to head its marketing function. She had several years working outside the business in senior marketing roles before returning to Tait in 2019 as VP of Global Marketing. She has a Commerce degree in Marketing and Spanish from the University of Otago in New Zealand and a Post-Graduate Diploma in Commerce with Distinction.

In her new role, Ms Rowe is leading the marketing and branding strategy for Tait globally, strengthening our presence in our key markets and putting our customers’ requirements at the center of how we meet the changing market demands. Ms Rowe’s appointment as the company’s first female CMO is also a demonstration of Tait’s values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion as she joins other women in key executive roles at Tait.

Avi Friedman joined Tait in 2019 and directed the company’s global release function. In mid-2022 he was made head of product management. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry, in sales, marketing, and business development. Mr Friedman has a Masters degree in Business Administration from Heriot-Watt University and a BSc in Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.

In his new role, Mr Friedman leads a team of technologists to focus on the strategic roadmap that positions Tait as a valued technology partner with best-in-class product design that supports our customers today and into the future.