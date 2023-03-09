Keynote Speakers Announced for the Holistic Lifestyle Conference & Expo
The health and wellness event of the year launches in Orlando, Florida May 31 - June 3SAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Being held in Orlando, Florida on May 31- June 3, 2023, The Holistic Lifestyle Conference and Expo will merge East and West evidence-based approaches to holistic medicine. Touted as the most anticipated personal health and wellness whole health conference to hit the industry, the tour will touch down at a much-needed time, promoting nutrition, fitness, stress management, mental health, personal development, gut health, sleep science, biohacking, alternative medicine, and featuring both a culinary stage and a fitness mat stage.
The event has an incredible selection of experts and thought leaders who will bring their unique perspectives to the stage. From influential researchers to renowned authors and business leaders, speakers will provide valuable insights and inspiring stories to attendees. Each day of the conference will open with a keynote speaker to kick off the events for the day.
The conference is excited to welcome Erik Peper, Ph.D., BCB. as the Keynote for the opening day of the event. Dr. Peper is a professor of Holistic Health at San Francisco State University, President of the Biofeedback Federation of Europe. His work is characterized by the indisputable link between technology and health. He will explore the link between posture and performance and how our parasympathetic nervous systems are put to the test every time we log on, offering real-world suggestions on what we can do to optimize health and productivity.
The Day 2 keynote presenter will be nutrition expert, Kristy Dotson M.S., who will break down how our genetics play a significant role in our physiological health, using metabolic profiling to create individual insights into the body’s functions. Stemming from her 28-year career which spanned the processed foods, pharmaceutical, medical, and wellness industries, Kristy shines a spotlight on good health starting from the inside out. She will teach attendees to understand the root cause of disease and adopt an offensive strategy through customized nutrition.
Day 3 will open with Keynote, Dr. Shanhong Lu, MD, Ph.D., an internal and integrative medicine physician who specializes in how environmental toxins affect our health and hormones. Dr. Shanhong Lu is a third-generation female medical doctor. She grew up with two traditions of medicine: her grandmother was a traditional Chinese medicine doctor and her mom was the first female cardiologist and professor of medicine. Dr. Lu’s presentation will dive into untangling the web of contributing toxic environmental factors leading to the obesity pandemic.
On the last day of the conference, the show floor and all other education will be closed to lead into a “bonus” day with a three-hour closing keynote motivational workshop by Dr. Mike Van Theilen Ph.D., P.T., whose passions are a mix of holistic living and motivational speaking. Dr. Van Theilen is a licensed physical therapist, a licensed acupuncture physician, and a doctor of Oriental Medicine, with certifications in injection therapy, homeopathy and homotoxicology, Chinese herbal medicine, and non-invasive cosmetic procedures. He also has a Ph.D. in Holistic Nutrition from the College of Natural Health. Dr. Van Theilen is the author of the revolutionary book “Health 4 Life – User Manual” (2014) and is featured in the book “Motivational Speakers of America – The Indispensable Guide to America’s Business and Motivational Speakers” as a Top International Keynote Speaker alongside celebrities such as Les Brown and Brian Tracy.
