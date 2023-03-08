Richard J. Haase's New Book "Prairie Soldier" Is a Gritty and Compelling Tale of a Young Man's Journey Through the Korean War

The recent release "Prairie Soldier" by author Richard J. Haase and illustrated by Jesse Kennedy is a must-read for any military personnel.

Mar 8, 2023 - Author Richard J. Haase has just released his latest book, "Prairie Soldier," a moving and insightful account of one young man's journey through the Korean War. This powerful novel depicts the experiences of a young man as he encounters the harsh realities of war and understands the sacrifices that soldiers make to defend their country.

With a keen eye for detail and a deep understanding of the complexities of war, Haase has crafted a powerful and thought-provoking work that is sure to captivate readers from beginning to end. Through the eyes of his protagonist, readers will experience the heartbreak and triumph of the Korean War and gain a greater appreciation for the sacrifices made by those who serve their country.

"Going from cornfield to battlefield, Prairie Soldier depicts the experiences of a young man as he meets the reality of the Korean War. It is a soldier's tale providing insight into historical events in an unusual way," said Haase. "Of interest to laypersons too, this story is a must-read for any military personnel."

In addition to its compelling storyline, "Prairie Soldier" also offers a wealth of historical information and provides readers with a deeper understanding of the events and circumstances that shaped the Korean War. This is a book that is sure to leave a lasting impression on anyone who reads it.

About the Author

Richard J. Haase is an accomplished author and military historian. He has dedicated his life to telling the stories of soldiers and their experiences in the field, and his work has been widely praised for its authenticity and emotional impact.

Readers can purchase “Prairie Soldier” at bookstores everywhere or online retailers nationwide.

Book Name: Prairie Soldier

Author Name: Richard J. Haase

ISBN Number: 978-1915919175

