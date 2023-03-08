Generic medications are just as safe and effective as their brand-name counterparts, and often cost less. While nearly 9 in 10 prescriptions filled are for generics, many people have questions about whether they are really as good as the name brand medications and, if so, why there is a cost savings. To help educate patients about FDA’s rigorous review process, the economics of pricing, and related issues, FDA offers a range of educational materials, including videos, graphics, fact sheets, and related resources. Information and materials about generic drugs are also available in Spanish. Visit our Medicamentos Genéricos section.

Facts About Generic Drugs Today, nearly 9 in 10 prescriptions filled in the United States are for generic drugs. The use of generic drugs is expected to grow over the next few years as a number of popular drugs come off patent through 2015.

