Office Evolution Continues Florida Expansion with New Jacksonville Opening

Nationally Expanding Coworking Franchise Continues Growth in the Sunshine State

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more Florida-based companies and entrepreneurs look for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection, Office Evolution® has the perfect solution. The coworking provider is continuing to address demand and help small businesses and entrepreneurs by offering convenient and affordable coworking spaces in some of the region's busiest suburban markets. In response to the state's growth, Office Evolution's Franchisee Michael Wielgus recently opened a third location in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Jacksonville, Florida, located at 245 Riverside Avenue.

The state of Florida is becoming a hub for many different small and medium-sized businesses. According to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the state welcomed 300,000 new residents last year. Entrepreneurs continue to relocate to Florida as the state attracts individuals from around the country.

"As the business landscape continues to evolve, we are looking for very intentional growth into new markets like Boca Raton as well as markets where we know Office Evolution has already been successful like Jacksonville," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "Florida is a state with a growing business presence, and we are thrilled to expand our footprint to businesses looking for workspaces on their terms."

Michael Wielgus, Franchise Owner and Area developer in Jacksonville opened his first location in 2018 and has seen tremendous success in the area. He had been eyeing the Brooklyn neighborhood and noted that this expansion offered additional geographic reach to his existing members. This 14,420-square foot facility is just 10 miles north of his Town Center space and 20 miles north of the Bartram Park location.

With the recent openings, Office Evolution will have eight total locations across the state with approximately 80,000 square feet. Every Office Evolution workspace includes private offices, meeting rooms, virtual offices and business services, so medium-sized businesses and entrepreneurs have the space to work and run their businesses effectively.

"We are excited about our third location in Jacksonville," said Wielgus. "This Class-A, riverfront location is easily accessible for new members that reside in the Riverside, San Marco, Avondale, Ortega and downtown communities. Our goal is to bring great flexible workspaces close to where our members live. The new way people work today aligns perfectly with our workplace offerings."

The center will serve more than 300 members and feature 55 private offices, multiple coworking areas, phone booths, three conference rooms and a lounge.

Members of Office Evolution benefit from being part of the brand's nationwide network of coworking locations, where they have access to over 80 other business locations in 25 states when traveling. Office Evolution is a member of the Starpoint Brands™ family, the franchise division of United Franchise Group™ (UFG).

For more information about Office Evolution, please visit: https://www.officeevolution.com/.

About Office Evolution

Office Evolution® (OE), a shared workspace – coworking environment, founded in 2003 and cultivated on the principles of 'Ohana', the Hawaiian tradition that references family working toward a common goal. Office Evolution is among the Starpoint Brands™ constellation of trusted companies representing the very best in their industries. Office Evolution is serious about supporting small business owners – the Dreamers, Risk-Takers and Doers who dare to chase their passions. For more information about Office Evolution visit www.officeevolution.com and for information about franchise opportunities visit www.officeevolutionfranchise.com .

About Starpoint Brands

A family of trusted brands representing the very best in their industries, including retail, food & beverage and professional services, Starpoint Brands™ is the mark of quality for customers. It brings together a constellation of brands within United Franchise Group ™ (UFG), including Signarama®, Fully Promoted®, Transworld Business Advisors®, Venture X®, Office Evolution®, Network Lead Exchange™, The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill® and Graze Craze®. A brand under the Starpoint Brands division is one that business-to-consumer and business-to-business customers can be sure will provide the ultimate in service, reliability and value.

About Coworks

Coworks™ specializes in franchising within the coworking industry, offering solutions, expertise, and shared service options within the flexible workspace franchise community. Part of the United Franchise Group ™ (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, Coworks was founded in 2021 by Ray Titus, founder and CEO of United Franchise Group, with the express intention of building a framework to connect a variety of coworking brands, services, and amenities within the coworking industry, providing the largest privately owned affiliated franchise network of flexible, professional, and shared office space options on the planet. For more information about Coworks, visit www.coworksllc.com .

