The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC Announce Investigation into the following Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs)

Former United States Securities and Exchange Commission attorney Willie Briscoe and the securities litigation firm The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC are investigating potential violation of laws in connection with the following special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs"): LiveVox Holdings, Inc. f/k/a Crescent Acquisition Corporation LVOX, Advent Technologies Holding, Inc. f/k/a AMCI Acquisition Corporation ADN, Benson Hill Inc. f/k/a Star Peak Corp II BHIL, and Mirion Technologies, Inc. f/k/a GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II MIR.

If you are an affected investor, and you want to learn more about this investigation, please contact Willie Briscoe at The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC, (972) 521-6868, or via email at WBriscoe@TheBriscoeLawFirm.com. There is no cost or fee to you.

The Briscoe Law Firm, PLLC is a full service business litigation and shareholder rights advocacy firm with more than 23 years of experience in complex securities litigation and transactional matters.

