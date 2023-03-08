Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,332 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,969 in the last 365 days.

Thomson Reuters Files 2022 Annual Report

TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ -- Thomson Reuters TRI today filed its annual report for the year ended December 31, 2022. The annual report contains audited financial statements, management's discussion, and analysis (MD&A) and other disclosures.

The annual report is now available in the "Investor Relations" section of tr.com. The annual report was filed with the Canadian securities regulatory agencies and is available at sedar.com. The annual report was also filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 40-F and is available at sec.gov.

Hard copies of the annual report may be obtained, free of charge, by contacting Thomson Reuters Investor Relations at investor.relations@tr.com. Copies may also be requested by writing to Thomson Reuters Investor Relations, 3 Times Square, New York, NY, 10036, United States.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services. Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS




MEDIA

INVESTORS



Andrew Green

Gary E. Bisbee, CFA

Senior Director, Corporate Affairs

Head of Investor Relations

+1 332 219 1511

+1 646 540 3249

andrew.green@tr.com

gary.bisbee@tr.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-files-2022-annual-report-301766328.html

SOURCE Thomson Reuters

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/08/c7743.html

You just read:

Thomson Reuters Files 2022 Annual Report

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more