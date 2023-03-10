Creata Chain Network Unveils its New Smart Contract Platform

The platform is EVM compatible and makes it easy for anyone to create and deploy open-source, cross-chain smart contracts

SINGAPORE, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creata Chain Network – the advanced open-source blockchain technology community renowned for its scalability, compatibility, and usability – is proud to unveil its new smart contract platform designed to make it easy for anyone to create and deploy open-source, cross-chain smart contracts without the need for developers or prior knowledge of blockchain technology.

The platform offers multiple cutting-edge features, including a user-friendly interface, cross-chain and multi-chain interoperability, automated contract testing, and low-cost deployment. It also hosts customizable contract templates, advanced security features, and rapid execution speeds, ensuring cross-industry usability.

“At a time when new digital technologies are revolutionizing the way people conduct transactions and exchange value, our smart contract platform empowers users to create their own smart contracts in a quick, secure, and affordable manner,” said Creatachain CEO Jennifer Jin Kim. “As one of the leading proponents of open-source blockchain technology, the entire Creata Chain Network team wanted to showcase what the technology can do.”

Creata Chain Network’s smart contract platform is also Ethereum Virtual Machine Compatible (EVM) compatible, allowing developers to leverage the vast ecosystem of Ethereum tools and applications to create and deploy their smart contracts with ease while also being fully interoperable with other Ethereum-based smart contracts, providing users maximum flexibility and versatility when building blockchain solutions.

It also supports multiple token standards, including ERC20, ERC721, and BEP2. With this support, developers and users will be able to create both fungible and non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain networks with ease, offering unparalleled flexibility and versatility when creating and deploying tokens on the blockchain.

To learn more about Creata Chain Network’s ultimate smart contract platform, click here or visit www.creatachain.com.