BizCloud Experts Ranks #86 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Southwest Region’s Fastest Growing Private Companies

LEWISVILLE, TX, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts , a leading Technology Solutions Provider that helps the clients to understand and maximize their digital transformation. The services provided by the company can be mainly categorized into four different services - Architecture and Advisory Services, Agile Devops and Serverless Solutions, Smart Contact Center Services, AWS Cloud Reseller. Other than these aforementioned services, BizCloud Experts also provides expertise for healthcare, consulting, migration/modernization services, web and application development.BizCloud Experts has been named No. 86 on the fourth annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Southwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Southwest private companies, based in Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Southwest economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.BizCloud Experts is honored to be named as one of the Inc. Southwest’s fastest-growing private companies. “We started out to help customers leverage AWS / Cloud Services to improve speed and agility in solving real technology problems, today we help customers migrate, manage and build cloud native applications” says Nagesh Kunamneni, President, BizCloud Experts. “We feel we are just getting started and we will make a lot more difference in years to come”.Between 2019 and 2021, companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Southwest region. These 166 private companies added more than 16,000 jobs and nearly $5.5 billion to the region’s economy. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Southwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/southwest “This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disruptors and job creators, and all delivered an outsized impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.METHODOLOGYThe 2023 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2019 and 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasonsABOUT BIZCLOUD EXPERTSBizCloud Experts is an Advanced AWS Consulting Partner with 8 AWS service validations, 60+ AWS certifications, and over 100+ customer launches. It specializes in developing solutions using Serverless computing technologies and automating IT services. It innovates, transforms, and seamlessly blends digital and physical platforms. BizCloud aims to provide its clients solutions that accelerate digital transformation initiatives by leveraging the full potential of cloud services and technologies.ABOUT INC. MEDIAThe world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com

