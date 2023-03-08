Assistant Secretary Medina’s Travel to Miami Beach, Florida

Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will travel to Miami Beach, Florida, on March 9, 2023, for the Aspen Ideas: Climate event hosted by The Aspen Institute.

Assistant Secretary Medina will participate in a breakout session titled “Beyond Plastic” to emphasize the U.S. commitment to an ambitious global agreement on plastic pollution. She will engage stakeholders in the public, private, and nonprofit sectors to spur involvement and foster innovation critical to addressing plastic pollution, with the goal of ending the release of plastic into the environment by 2040.

Assistant Secretary Medina will also participate in a panel during the closing plenary to discuss biodiversity loss and highlight U.S. policies supporting biodiversity conservation domestically and internationally.

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.