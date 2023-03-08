Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 378,894 in the last 365 days.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) (“Earthstone”, the “Company”, “we” or “us”), today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Repurchased 3 million shares of Class A Common Stock for $43.7 million
  • Net income(1) of $185.2 million and Adjusted net income(2) of $147.2 million
  • Adjusted EBITDAX(2) of $338.0 million, up 296% compared to Q4 2021
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $315.7 million
  • Free Cash Flow(2) of $134.5 million, up 372% compared to Q4 2021
  • Reduced debt under our revolving credit facility by $121.6 million
  • Average daily production of 104,766 Boepd(3), up 246% compared to Q4 2021
  • Capital expenditures of $181.9 million

Full Year 2022 Highlights

  • Closed the Titus, Bighorn and Chisholm acquisitions
  • Net income(1) of $650.6 million and Adjusted net income(2) of $586.0 million
  • Adjusted EBITDAX(2) of $1.1 billion, up 347% year over year
  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $1.0 billion
  • Free Cash Flow(2) of $508.5 million, up 377% year over year
  • Average daily production of 78,167 Boepd(3), up 215% year over year
  • Capital expenditures of $530.6 million

(1) Net income (GAAP) represents the consolidated earnings of Net Income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc, and Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest. The related consolidated weighted average shares outstanding of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock are 142.1 million and 130.6 million, on an as-converted basis, for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 (“Adjusted Diluted Shares”, as reconciled in “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below), respectively. All shares of our Class B Common Stock issued and outstanding are held by the noncontrolling interest group.
(2) See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
(3) Represents reported sales volumes.

Management Comments

Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Earthstone stated, “During the fourth quarter and throughout the year, our team has performed exceptionally well and set new Company records. For the full year, we delivered record production levels, Adjusted EBITDAX, and generated over $500 million of Free Cash Flow. We are also focused on debt-adjusted per share growth in production and reserve value and are pleased to be delivering strong growth on these key measures, as outlined in our investor presentation. As previously released, our team delivered very strong operating results in the fourth quarter with daily production approaching 105,000 Boepd, and with oil production exceeding the mid-point of our guidance range by nine percent.”  

“We also advanced our Permian Basin consolidation strategy in 2022, completing three significant accretive acquisitions totaling $2 billion while still managing to reduce leverage, ending 2022 with a last quarter annualized leverage ratio of 0.8x. These material transactions increased our scale, lowered our per unit cost structure, and deepened our high-quality inventory, which now stands at over ten years.”

“As we move into 2023, we remain focused on generating substantial free cash flow, reducing debt to improve our already strong balance sheet, and looking for accretive acquisitions. We have built a sizable and resilient Company and believe our intrinsic value per share significantly exceeds our current share price, offering a compelling value proposition for our current and future shareholders.”

Selected Financial Data (unaudited)

($000s except where noted) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
       
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Total revenues $ 494,958     $ 144,016     $ 1,695,154     $ 419,643  
               
Lease operating expense   82,541       13,742       230,515       49,321  
               
General and administrative expense (excluding stock-based compensation)   13,347       6,329       38,806       20,908  
Stock-based compensation   20,257       10,393       35,369       21,014  
General and administrative expense $ 33,604     $ 16,722     $ 74,175     $ 41,922  
               
Net income $ 185,157     $ 69,055     $ 650,617     $ 61,506  
Adjusted EBITDAX(1) $ 338,002     $ 85,327     $ 1,107,759     $ 247,880  
               
Production(2):              
Oil (MBbls)   4,297       1,187       11,866       4,381  
Gas (MMcf)   17,825       5,015       54,392       14,505  
NGL (MBbls)   2,370       760       7,599       2,257  
Total (MBoe)(3)   9,638       2,782       28,531       9,055  
Average Daily Production (Boepd)   104,766       30,244       78,167       24,809  
Average Prices:              
Oil ($/Bbl)   83.29       77.02       93.91       67.83  
Gas ($/Mcf)   3.97       4.77       5.59       3.50  
NGL ($/Bbl)   27.93       37.80       36.45       31.76  
Total ($/Boe)   51.35       51.76       59.41       46.34  
Adj. for Realized Derivatives Settlements:              
Oil ($/Bbl)   78.54       55.85       81.67       52.32  
Gas ($/Mcf)   3.65       3.66       4.66       2.89  
NGL ($/Bbl)   27.93       37.80       36.45       31.76  
Total ($/Boe)   48.64       40.73       52.55       37.86  
Operating Margin per Boe              
Average realized price $ 51.35     $ 51.76     $ 59.41     $ 46.34  
Lease operating expense   8.56       4.94       8.08       5.45  
Production and ad valorem taxes   3.67       3.23       4.31       2.92  
Operating margin per Boe(1)   39.12       43.59       47.02       37.97  
Realized hedge settlements   (2.71 )     (11.03 )     (6.86 )     (8.48 )
Operating margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements) $ 36.41     $ 32.56     $ 40.16     $ 29.49  

(1)  See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section below.
(2)  Represents reported sales volumes.
(3)  Barrels of oil equivalent have been calculated on the basis of six thousand cubic feet (Mcf) of natural gas equals one barrel of oil equivalent (Boe).

Liquidity Update

As of December 31, 2022, we had $520.1 million of long-term debt outstanding under our senior secured credit facility (“Credit Facility”), including the term loan tranche of $250 million, with elected commitments of $1.2 billion, resulting in available borrowings of approximately $679.9 million. As of December 31, 2022, our borrowing base was $1.85 billion.

2023 Guidance

The Company reaffirms its guidance released on February 16, 2023 as presented below.

The Company’s 2023 capital budget of $725-$775 million assumes a continuous five-rig program consisting of three rigs in the Delaware Basin and two rigs in the Midland Basin. This program is expected to result in the drilling of 82 gross / 62.7 net operated wells and participation in 1.4 net non-operated wells. The Company estimates production for 2023 to average 96,000 - 104,000 Boepd (~44% oil).

Production Guidance   FY 2023    
Production (Boepd)   96,000 – 104,000    
% Oil   ~ 44%    
% Liquids   ~ 69%    
         
Operating Costs   FY 2023    
Lease Operating Expense ($/Boe)   $8.25 – $9.00    
Prod. and Ad Val. Taxes (% of Revenue)   7.25% – 7.75%    
Cash G&A ($mm)   $50 – $55    
Current Income Taxes at $75/bbl $3/MMBtu ($mm)   $15 – $25    
         
2023 Capital Expenditures   Capex ($mm)    
Op. D&C Capex - Delaware Basin   $335 – $360    
Op. D&C Capex - Midland Basin   $300 – $320    
Total Operated D&C Capex   $635 – $680    
Non-Operated D&C Capex   $18 – $20    
Non-D&C Capex   $72 – $75    
Total Capital Expenditures   $725 – $775    
         
2023 Wells by Area   Spud
(Gross/Net) 		  POP(1)
(Gross/Net)
Delaware Wells   45/31.8   44/30.7
Midland Wells   37/30.9   35/29.0
Non-Op Wells   12/1.4   16/2.3

(1)  POP is defined as put on production.

Capital Expenditures

During 2022, we incurred capital expenditures of approximately $530.6 million, on an accrual basis, primarily consisting of drilling and completion costs. The Company’s 2023 capital budget of $725-775 million assumes a five-rig program consisting of two rigs operating in the Midland Basin and three rigs operating in the Delaware Basin. This program is expected to result in the spudding of 82 gross / 62.7 net operated wells and bringing 79 gross / 59.7 net operated wells online and spudding 1.4 net non-operated wells and bringing 2.3 net non-operated wells online in 2023.

Hedge Position

Hedging Activities

The following table sets forth our outstanding derivative contracts at December 31, 2022. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  Price
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)
2023   Crude Oil Swap   1,642,500   $76.94
2023   Crude Oil Basis Swap(1)   9,488,500   $0.92
2023   Natural Gas Swap   3,670,000   $3.52
2023   Natural Gas Basis Swap(2)   51,100,000   $(1.67)
2024   Natural Gas Basis Swap(2)   36,600,000   $(1.05)

(1)  The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Argus Crude and the WTI NYMEX.
(2)  The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.

    Costless Collars    
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  Bought Floor
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) 		  Sold Ceiling
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)
2023   Crude Oil Costless Collar   2,080,500   $ 63.33   $ 82.83
2023   Natural Gas Costless Collar   22,188,000   $ 3.82   $ 7.44


    Deferred Premium Puts
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  $/Bbl (Put Price)   $/Bbl (Net of Premium)
2023   Crude Oil   1,931,500   $ 69.53   $ 64.12

The following tables set forth our outstanding derivative contracts at March 1, 2023. When aggregating multiple contracts, the weighted average contract price is disclosed.

    Price Swaps
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  Weighted Average Price
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)
2023   Crude Oil   1,377,000   $76.94
2023   Crude Oil Basis Swap (1)   7,925,000   $0.92
2023   Natural Gas   3,670,000   $3.35
2023   Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)   42,840,000   $(1.67)
2024   Natural Gas Basis Swap (2)   36,600,000   $(1.05)

(1)  The basis differential price is between WTI Midland Crude and the WTI NYMEX.
(2)  The basis differential price is between W. Texas (WAHA) and the Henry Hub NYMEX.

    Costless Collars
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  Bought Floor
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu) 		  Sold Ceiling
($/Bbl / $/MMBtu)
2023   Crude Oil Costless Collar   2,356,200   $ 62.47   $ 87.56
2023   Natural Gas Costless Collar   17,190,700   $ 3.54   $ 6.33


    Deferred Premium Puts
Period   Commodity   Volume
(Bbls / MMBtu) 		  $/Bbl (Put Price)   $/Bbl (Net of Premium)
2023   Crude Oil   1,559,800   $ 69.61   $ 64.19

Conference Call Details

Earthstone is hosting a conference call on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central) to discuss the Company’s operations and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 and its outlook for 2023. Prepared remarks by Robert J. Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Lumpkin, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Steven C. Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Investors and analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 877-407-6184 for domestic calls or 201-389-0877 for international calls, in both cases asking for the Earthstone conference call. A webcast will also be available through the Company's website (www.earthstoneenergy.com). Please select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investors" section of the Company's website and log on at least 10 minutes in advance to register.

A replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website and by telephone until 11:00 a.m. Eastern (10:00 a.m. Central), Thursday, March 23, 2023. The number for the replay is 877-660-6853 for domestic calls or 201-612-7415 for international calls, using Replay ID: 13735904.

About Earthstone Energy, Inc.

Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented, independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development and operation of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin in West Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico. Earthstone is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “ESTE.” For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.earthstoneenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Statements that are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words such as “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “estimates,” “guidance,” “target,” “potential,” “possible,” or “probable” or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “will,” “should,” or “could” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Earthstone and its management in light of experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances that involve various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in the statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those set forth in Earthstone’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Earthstone undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Clay Jeansonne
Investor Relations
Earthstone Energy, Inc.
1400 Woodloch Forest Drive, Suite 300
The Woodlands, TX 77380
713-379-3080
cjeansonne@earthstoneenergy.com 

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  December 31,
ASSETS   2022       2021  
Current assets:      
Cash $     $ 4,013  
Accounts receivable:      
Oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids revenues   161,531       50,575  
Joint interest billings and other, net of allowance of $19 and $19 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   34,549       2,930  
Derivative asset   31,331       1,348  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   18,854       2,549  
Total current assets   246,265       61,415  
       
Oil and gas properties, successful efforts method:      
Proved properties   3,987,901       1,625,367  
Unproved properties   282,589       222,025  
Land   5,482       5,382  
Total oil and gas properties   4,275,972       1,852,774  
       
Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization   (619,196 )     (395,625 )
Net oil and gas properties   3,656,776       1,457,149  
       
Other noncurrent assets:      
Office and other equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,273 and $4,547 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   5,394       1,986  
Derivative asset   9,117       157  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   4,569       1,795  
Other noncurrent assets   15,280       33,865  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,937,401     $ 1,556,367  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 91,815     $ 31,397  
Revenues and royalties payable   163,368       36,189  
Accrued expenses   80,942       31,704  
Asset retirement obligation   948       395  
Derivative liability   14,053       45,310  
Advances   7,312       4,088  
Operating lease liability   842       681  
Finance lease liability   802        
Other current liability   16,202       851  
Total current liabilities   376,284       150,615  
       
Noncurrent liabilities:      
Long-term debt   1,053,879       320,000  
Asset retirement obligation   29,611       15,471  
Derivative liability         571  
Deferred tax liability   138,336       15,731  
Operating lease liability   3,889       1,276  
Finance lease liability   876        
Other noncurrent liabilities   10,509       6,442  
Total noncurrent liabilities   1,237,100       359,491  
       
Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, none authorized, issued or outstanding          
Class A Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 105,547,139 and 53,467,307 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   106       53  
Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 34,259,641 and 34,344,532 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   34       34  
Additional paid-in capital   1,346,463       718,181  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)   292,711       (159,774 )
Total Earthstone Energy, Inc. equity   1,639,314       558,494  
Noncontrolling interest   684,703       487,767  
Total equity   2,324,017       1,046,261  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 3,937,401     $ 1,556,367  
       

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
REVENUES              
Oil $ 357,923     $ 91,389     $ 1,114,343     $ 297,177  
Natural gas   70,826       23,899       303,846       50,809  
Natural gas liquids   66,209       28,728       276,965       71,657  
Total revenues   494,958       144,016       1,695,154       419,643  
               
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES              
Lease operating expense   82,541       13,742       230,515       49,321  
Production and ad valorem taxes   35,325       8,981       123,054       26,409  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   110,144       28,874       301,813       106,367  
General and administrative expense   33,604       16,722       74,175       41,922  
Transaction costs   (3,870 )     1,969       8,248       4,875  
Accretion of asset retirement obligation   789       149       2,652       1,065  
Exploration expense   152       15       2,492       341  
Total operating costs and expenses   258,685       70,452       742,949       230,300  
               
(Loss) gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net   (903 )     (2 )     13,900       738  
               
Income from operations   235,370       73,562       966,105       190,081  
               
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)              
Interest expense, net   (23,890 )     (3,128 )     (66,821 )     (10,796 )
Gain (loss) on derivative contracts, net   15,994       805       (125,107 )     (116,761 )
Other income, net   426       18       856       841  
Total other (expense) income   (7,470 )     (2,305 )     (191,072 )     (126,716 )
               
Income before income taxes   227,900       71,257       775,033       63,365  
Income tax expense   (42,743 )     (2,202 )     (124,416 )     (1,859 )
Net income   185,157       69,055       650,617       61,506  
               
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest   55,535       29,285       198,132       26,022  
               
Net income attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc. $ 129,622     $ 39,770     $ 452,485     $ 35,484  
               
Net income per common share attributable to Earthstone Energy, Inc.:              
Basic $ 1.23     $ 0.76     $ 5.12     $ 0.75  
Diluted $ 1.20     $ 0.72     $ 4.83     $ 0.71  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic   105,754,182       52,401,448       88,349,088       47,169,948  
Diluted   107,877,979       55,365,519       96,328,217       49,952,093  

EARTHSTONE ENERGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)

  For the Years Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2020  
Cash flows from operating activities:                  
Net income (loss) $ 650,617     $ 61,506     $ (29,434 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:          
Impairment of proved and unproved oil and gas properties               46,878  
Depreciation, depletion and amortization   301,813       106,367       96,414  
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   2,652       1,065       307  
Impairment of goodwill               17,620  
Gain on sale of oil and gas properties, net   (13,900 )     (738 )     (204 )
Gain on sale of office and other equipment   (321 )     (140 )      
Settlement of asset retirement obligations   (910 )     (185 )     (195 )
Total loss (gain) on derivative contracts, net   125,107       116,761       (59,899 )
Operating portion of net cash (paid) received in settlement of derivative contracts   (195,876 )     (75,966 )     56,044  
Stock-based compensation   35,369       21,014       10,054  
Deferred income taxes   122,605       1,859       (657 )
Amortization of deferred financing costs   5,529       856       322  
Changes in assets and liabilities:          
(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable   (168,314 )     (19,061 )     11,914  
(Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets   (16,282 )     58       (203 )
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses   68,726       9,293       481  
Increase (decrease) in revenues and royalties payable   98,840       5,985       (8,323 )
Increase (decrease) in advances   3,224       2,200       (9,617 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   1,018,879       230,874       131,502  
Cash flows from investing activities:          
Acquisition of oil and gas properties (net of cash acquired)   (1,523,813 )     (311,324 )      
Additions to oil and gas properties   (491,836 )     (114,521 )     (88,097 )
Additions to office and other equipment   (2,133 )     (1,365 )     (114 )
Proceeds from sales of oil and gas properties   49,546       975       414  
Net cash used in investing activities   (1,968,236 )     (426,235 )     (87,797 )
Cash flows from financing activities:          
Proceeds from borrowings under Credit Agreement   3,096,013       744,132       136,056  
Repayments of borrowings under Credit Agreement   (3,145,877 )     (539,132 )     (191,056 )
Proceeds from issuance of 8% Senior Notes due 2027, net   537,256              
Proceeds from term loan   244,191              
Proceeds from issuance Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, net of offering costs of $674   279,326              
Cash paid to repurchase Class A Common Stock   (43,937 )            
Cash paid related to the exchange and cancellation of Class A Common Stock   (5,829 )     (4,144 )     (836 )
Cash paid for finance leases   (649 )     (70 )     (130 )
Deferred financing costs   (15,150 )     (2,906 )     (67 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   945,344       197,880       (56,033 )
Net increase (decrease) in cash   (4,013 )     2,519       (12,328 )
Cash at beginning of period   4,013       1,494       13,822  
Cash at end of period $     $ 4,013     $ 1,494  

Earthstone Energy, Inc.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Unaudited

The non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted Diluted Shares, Adjusted EBITDAX, Adjusted Net Income, Free Cash Flow and Operating Margin per Boe, as defined and presented below, are intended to provide readers with meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). Further, these non-GAAP measures should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income are presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

I. Adjusted EBITDAX

The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDAX (as defined below), as calculated by us below, is intended to provide readers with consolidated and meaningful information that supplements our financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, this non-GAAP measure should only be considered in conjunction with financial statements and disclosures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or any other GAAP measure of financial position or results of operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is presented herein and reconciled from the GAAP measure of net income (loss) because of its wide acceptance by the investment community as a financial indicator.

We define “Adjusted EBITDAX” as net income plus, when applicable, accretion of asset retirement obligations; impairment expense; depletion, depreciation and amortization; interest expense, net; transaction costs; loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties, net; exploration expense; unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts; stock-based compensation (non-cash and expected to settle in cash); and income tax expense.

Our Adjusted EBITDAX measure provides additional information that may be used to better understand our operations. Adjusted EBITDAX is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted EBITDAX are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted EBITDAX, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted EBITDAX is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted EBITDAX can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income to Adjusted EBITDAX for the periods indicated:

($000s) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income $ 185,157     $ 69,055     $ 650,617     $ 61,506  
Accretion of asset retirement obligations   789       149       2,652       1,065  
Depletion, depreciation and amortization   110,144       28,874       301,813       106,367  
Interest expense, net   23,890       3,128       66,821       10,796  
Transaction costs   (3,870 )     1,969       8,248       4,875  
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties, net   903       2       (13,900 )     (738 )
Exploration expense   152       15       2,492       341  
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts   (42,163 )     (30,460 )     (70,769 )     40,795  
Stock-based compensation(1)   20,257       10,393       35,369       21,014  
Income tax expense   42,743       2,202       124,416       1,859  
Adjusted EBITDAX $ 338,002     $ 85,327     $ 1,107,759     $ 247,880  
               

(1)   Consists of expense for non-cash equity awards and cash-based liability awards that are expected to be settled in cash. No cash-based liability awards were settled in cash during 2021. On February 8, 2023, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $14.5 million. On February 9, 2022, cash-based liability awards were settled in the amount of $8.1 million. Stock-based compensation is included in General and administrative expense in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

II. Adjusted Diluted Shares

We define “Adjusted Diluted Shares” as the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock - Diluted outstanding plus the weighted average shares of Class B Common Stock outstanding.

Our Adjusted Diluted Shares measure provides a consolidated and comparable per share measurement when presenting results such as Adjusted EBITDAX and Adjusted Net Income that include the interests of both Income attributable to Earthstone and the Income attributable to noncontrolling interest. Adjusted Diluted Shares is used in calculating several metrics that we use as supplemental financial measurements in the evaluation of our business, none of which should be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted Shares for the periods indicated:

  Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
Class A Common Stock - Diluted 107,877,979   55,365,519   96,328,217   49,952,093
Class B Common Stock 34,260,337   34,349,183   34,278,075   34,407,211
Adjusted Diluted Shares 142,138,316   89,714,702   130,606,292   84,359,304
               

III. Net Income and Adjusted Net Income

We define “Adjusted Net Income” as net income plus, when applicable, unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts; impairment expense; loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties; transaction costs; and the associated changes in estimated income tax.

Our Adjusted Net Income measure provides consolidated additional information that may be used to further understand our operations. Adjusted Net Income is one of several metrics that we use as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our business and should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Certain items excluded from Adjusted Net Income are significant components in understanding and assessing a company’s financial performance, such as a company’s cost of capital and tax structure, as well as the historic cost of depreciable and depletable assets. Adjusted Net Income, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We believe that Adjusted Net Income is a widely followed measure of operating performance and is one of many metrics used by our management team and by other users of our consolidated financial statements. For example, Adjusted Net Income can be used to assess our operating performance and return on capital in comparison to other independent exploration and production companies without regard to financial or capital structure and to assess the financial performance of our assets and our company without regard to capital structure or historical cost basis.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:

($000s, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net income $ 185,157     $ 69,055     $ 650,617     $ 61,506  
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative contracts   (42,163 )     (30,460 )     (70,769 )     40,795  
Loss (gain) on sale of oil and gas properties   903       2       (13,900 )     (738 )
Transaction costs   (3,870 )     1,969       8,248       4,875  
Income tax effect of the above   7,221       473       11,832       (1,015 )
Adjusted Net Income $ 147,248     $ 41,039     $ 586,028     $ 105,423  
Adjusted Diluted Shares   142,138,316       89,714,702       130,606,292       84,359,304  
Adjusted Net Income per Adjusted Diluted Share $ 1.04     $ 0.46     $ 4.49     $ 1.25  
               

IV. Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use as an indicator of our ability to fund our development activities and reduce our leverage. We define Free Cash Flow as Net cash provided by operating activities; less (1) Settlement of asset retirement obligations, Gain on sale of office and other equipment, Amortization of deferred financing costs and Change in assets and liabilities from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows; plus (2) Transaction costs, Exploration expense and the current portion of Income tax benefit (expense) from the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations; less (3) Capital expenditures (accrual basis). Alternatively, Free Cash Flow could be defined as Adjusted EBITDAX (defined above), less interest expense, less the current portion of income tax expense, less accrual-based capital expenditures.

Management believes that Free Cash Flow, which measures our ability to generate additional cash from our business operations, is an important financial measure for use in evaluating the Company's financial performance. Free Cash Flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, consolidated net income as a measure of our performance and net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.

Free Cash Flow for the periods indicated:

($000s) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 315,710     $ 83,564     $ 1,018,879     $ 230,874  
Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows              
Settlement of asset retirement obligations   246       82       910       185  
Gain on sale of office and other equipment   169       26       321       140  
Amortization of deferred financing costs   (1,806 )     (275 )     (5,529 )     (856 )
Change in assets and liabilities   5,782       (3,182 )     13,806       1,525  
Adjustments - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations              
Transaction costs   (3,870 )     1,969       8,248       4,875  
Exploration expense   152       15       2,492       341  
Capital expenditures (accrual basis)   (181,884 )     (53,702 )     (530,596 )     (130,492 )
Free Cash Flow $ 134,499     $ 28,497     $ 508,531     $ 106,592  
               


($000s) Three Months Ended   Years Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Adjusted EBITDAX $ 338,002     $ 85,327     $ 1,107,759     $ 247,880  
Interest expense, net   (23,890 )     (3,128 )     (66,821 )     (10,796 )
Current portion of income tax benefit (expense)   2,271             (1,811 )      
Capital expenditures (accrual basis)   (181,884 )     (53,702 )     (530,596 )     (130,492 )
Free Cash Flow $ 134,499     $ 28,497     $ 508,531     $ 106,592  
               

V. Operating Margin per Boe and Operating Margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements)

Operating Margin per Boe is a non-GAAP financial measure that we use to evaluate our operating performance on a per Boe basis. We define Operating Margin per Boe as average realized price per Boe minus lease operating expense per BOE and production and ad valorem taxes per Boe. Operating Margin per Boe (including realized hedge settlements) is calculated as the sum of Operating Margin per Boe and Realized hedge settlements per Boe.

Our Operating Margin per Boe measure provides additional information that may be used to further understand our operating margins. We use Operating Margin per Boe as a supplemental financial measurement in the evaluation of our operational performance. We believe that investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that our management uses in evaluating our results. Operating Margin per Boe should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income as an indicator of operating performance. Operating Margin per Boe, as used by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Earthstone Energy, Inc. Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more