Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference on March 15

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced the Company’s participation in the UBS 12th Annual Global Consumer and Retail Conference in New York City. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer and Chip Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to conduct a fireside chat discussion at 10:00 AM EST on March 15, 2023.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sprouts’ website: investors.sprouts.com.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates approximately 380 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

Investor Contact: Media Contact:
Susannah Livingston media@sprouts.com
(602) 682-1584  
susannahlivingston@sprouts.com  


