U.S. Customs and Border Protection Conducted Operation Terminus at the Port of New York/Newark

NEWARK, NJ. - On February 13, 2023, U. S. Customs and Border Protection at the Port of New York/Newark conducted a five-day operation named “Operation Terminus,” to detect and recover stolen vehicles being shipped out of the United States. CBP worked with Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Dept. of Commerce, the New Jersey State Police, the NYPD Auto Crime Unit, the Hudson County, NJ Sheriff’s Office, the Port Authority Police Department - Criminal Investigation Bureau, and the National Insurance Crime Bureau leveraging their collective expertise and shared intelligence.

Operation Terminus concluded on February 17, with a total of 23 stolen vehicles recovered, all of which were destined to Western African countries (Togo, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Monrovia, and Liberia) with an estimated value of $1,333,425. Additionally, 109 rounds of various caliber ammunition were discovered concealed in a vehicle destined to Nigeria.

On the matter of outbound stolen vehicles, TenaVel T. Thomas, CBP Port Director, Port of New York/Newark said, “Identifying, degrading, and disrupting transnational networks requires a multi-layered approach that includes a focus on analytics and partnerships. CBP is proud to leverage our unique authorities, data holdings, and analytical abilities, combined with our robust collaboration with our federal, state, and local partners to dismantle these networks. These partnerships are the cornerstone of our recent success.”

Stolen Vehicles recovered: 23 (value $1,333,425.00 USD) 2021 Mercedes Benz G55 $155,850.00 2020 Mercedes Benz S560 $73,775.00 2021 Land Rover HSE Sport $79,995.00 2022 Jeep Wagoneer $69,990.00 2021 BMW X7 $63,985.00 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe $26,850.00 2022 Lexus RX 350 $48,995.00 2021 Honda CRV $30,990.00 2021 Audi Q8 S $70,995.00 2021 Audi Q5 $42,950.00 2019 Land Rover HSE $72,995.00 2016 Lexus LX 570 $54,490.00 2020 Hyundai Tucson $26,600.00 2021 BMW 540 XI $53,355.00 2020 Jeep Wrangler $52,220.00 2019 Honda CRV $28,000.00 2019 Mercedes Benz GLS $42,950.00 2020 Honda CRV $29,000.00 2022 Chevrolet Suburban $74,800.00 2020 Jeep Wrangler $41,700.00 2022 Jeep Wrangler $55,995.00 2020 Audi Q 5 $33,950.00 2022 BMW X 5M $102,995.00



