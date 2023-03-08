Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces the Following Headlines

Board declares dividend of $0.0625 per common share

Company announces the timing of its 2022 year end earnings release and conference call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock (annualized $0.25/sh) to the stock holders of record at the close of business on March 15th 2023, payable on March 31st 2023. All dividends paid by the Company are “eligible dividends” as defined in subsection 89(1) of the Income Tax Act (Canada), unless indicated otherwise.

The Company also announced that it will issue its year end 2022 earnings release on Thursday, March 23, 2023 after the market close and host a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time (11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Interested parties in the United States and Canada may participate toll-free by dialing (833) 816-1385. International parties may participate by dialing (412) 317-0478. Participants should ask to be joined to the “Epsilon Energy 2022 Year End Earnings Conference Call.”

A webcast can be viewed at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=oXVnHGHH . A webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website ( www.epsilonenergyltd.com ) following the call.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas production and midstream company with a current focus on the Marcellus Shale of Pennsylvania.

Contact Information:

281-670-0002

Jason Stabell

Chief Executive Officer

Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com