La Trobe strengthens partnerships in India

Official agreements signed at ceremonies over the three-day visit will strengthen global research and industry collaborations and create new international learning opportunities for staff and students at La Trobe, and its partner organisations in India.

Professor Dewar will meet with representatives from some of India’s leading educational and research institutions, including the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre, Lady Shri Ram College and Jindal Global Law School.

Professor Dewar said he was excited that these newly established partnerships with leading research and teaching institutions and industries would further deepen La Trobe’s already established relationship with India.

“We have a long and proud history of close ties with many of India’s leading research, educational and cultural institutions, and deeply value the contribution they make to our campuses and communities,” Professor Dewar said.

“Whether offering Shah Rukh Khan scholarships for aspiring female researchers, partnering with the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, or graduating thousands of students with Indian heritage who now hold senior positions across the globe, our partnerships in India are critical to our success as a university.”

Professor Dewar said the ceremonial signings during his trip to India would reap many benefits for staff, students and communities in both countries.

“As a global University, we are always seeking new ways to foster and enhance international collaborations that not only benefit our own students and staff, but create new and exciting opportunities for those institutions with whom we build partnerships,” Professor Dewar said.

“This is exactly what these exciting agreements signed today will do, and I very much look forward to us working productively with these four institutions over the coming years, as well as with our many other valued partners in India.”

La Trobe took part in the following signing ceremonies on 2 March, 2023, in New Delhi:

Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre – Signing of Memorandum of Understanding

Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC) is the largest Biotech start-up hub in India – a state-of-the-art translational research and entrepreneurship centre catering to all the needs of start-ups in life science. With investment from the Victorian Government, La Trobe will open a new Bio Innovation Hub and Digital Innovation Hub in 2023, connecting researchers and early-stage companies within this ecosystem to build their product development pipeline both in Australia and in India. This new collaboration between La Trobe and BBC will create a pipeline of innovations as start-ups. BBC has a very strong mandate to create global linkages to facilitate the scale up for its start-ups and to provide soft landing pads for foreign start-ups.

Lady Shri Ram College – Signing of Letter of Support and renewal of Student Mobility Agreement

This Letter of Support extends a long-standing arrangement between Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) and La Trobe for LSR Students Mobility as well as staff exchange to undertake professional development activities at La Trobe each year. This arrangement supports LSR’s mission to “empower women to assume leadership roles in a globalised, rapidly changing, technology-based nation and world”, and sits alongside a student mobility agreement that has seen an exchange of about 60 students between the two institutions since 2011. Since its inception in 1995, the La Trobe-LSR partnership has gone from strength to strength and has led to cultural exchanges, and activities supported by the New Colombo Plan. Lady Shri Ram College for Women is committed to extending horizons, creating new metaphors that will highlight all that is special and of virtue in India, while nurturing multiculturalism.

Jindal Global Law School – Signing of Articulation Agreement Juris Doctor

This agreement will enable undergraduate law graduates from Jindal Global Law School to complete years two and three of the Juris Doctor at La Trobe University. JGLS, as a highly regarded law school in India, fosters curriculum, research, and collaborations of the highest standards, and with a global perspective, through a faculty drawn from, and educated throughout, the world. This agreement will give JGLS undergraduate law graduates the opportunity to study abroad and attain a graduate law degree from La Trobe Law School, one of Australia’s most progressive law schools. It is envisaged that this collaboration will lead to cross-institutional research projects, workshops and seminars.

Image: Professor C. Raj Kumar Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (at left), and Professor John Dewar, Vice-Chancellor La Trobe University

