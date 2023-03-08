Xcitium Launches Zero Dwell - Trusted Security Advisory Community

/EIN News/ -- BLOOMFIELD, N.J., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Xcitium, the cybersecurity industry's leading provider of state-of-the-art endpoint protection solutions, unveiled a new program for cybersecurity professionals - the Zero Dwell (TSA) Trusted Security Advisory Community. Developed to provide a forum where Security Information professionals and their teams can collaborate and share expertise and best practices in real-time with other professionals from around the world.

Xcitium’s ZeroDwell technology is based on Zero Trust Architecture and should be a fundamental part of any enterprise cyber security program, but vague definitions and overuse have caused confusion and allowed for the spread of misinformation. According to a recent Gartner report, “Security and risk management leaders are asking for investment to build zero trust security, but zero trust can be confusing to business executives. To obtain support, these leaders must be able to communicate what zero trust is, the benefits it brings, and the challenges it creates for the business.”

The report also states that “security leaders are inundated with marketing and vague language about zero trust and so struggle to translate the technical reality into business benefits; too many vendors are using zero trust in terms of a huge range of products, yet this is an organizational vision that is anchored in architecture and principles and is not solvable by a technology alone; and executive backing is critical to the success of zero trust programs as they require changes in architecture, culture, and technology.”

“The threats that these experts must defend against on a daily basis are global in scope and can cripple networks, companies, and lives,” said Dr. Erdal Ozkaya, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist and CISO of Xcitium. “We believe that we are better when we work together, bringing the best minds with the brightest and most innovative ideas to the table where these ideas can be evaluated, discussed, implemented and shared with the broader community.” Dr. Ozkaya will chair the program as it launches.

Centered on approaches that leverage the Zero Trust Architecture approach to plan industrial and enterprise infrastructure and workflows, this Zero Dwell TSA Community will bring together IT cybersecurity experts to share ideas related to cybersecurity issues and challenges, the threat landscape, and the evolving array of products, services, and methodologies that can be leveraged to combat bad actors and keep networks and data secure. Output from this Community will be shared in the form of white papers, contributed articles, blogs and speaking events. The program consists of two tiers: Cyber Guardians, 12 of the brightest minds in cybersecurity from around the world that will be leading the Community mission and; Cyber Defenders, new incoming members meeting minimum community requirements.



Cyber Guardian, Chaim Sanders, who is the Head of Security Operations at Lyft, said, "With hundreds of thousands of cyber threats daily, often targeting the most vulnerable companies such as SMEs and we must work together to stay ahead of the cybercriminals. It's not just about what's happening in our company, but how we work together as a community of experts to protect all businesses."

Raymond Comvalius (@nextxpert), independent Infrastructure & Security consultant from the Netherlands added, “The pace and sophistication of cyberattacks are accelerating, making it challenging for one person or team to address the wide variety of attacks, vectors, and schemes. Our goal in creating the Zero Dwell - Trusted Advisory Council and Community is to support these like-minded individuals with the right technology, advice, and insight needed to make their very challenging jobs easier, networks more secure, and better prepared to defend against future attacks tomorrow and well into the future.”

About Xcitium

Xcitium is first to market with its patented Kernel-level API Virtualization for its ZeroDwell Containment technology to isolate and remove threats before they can cause any damage to endpoints. Xcitium is used by more than 5,000 organizational customers & partners around the globe. Xcitium was founded with one simple goal – to put an end to cyber breaches. Its patented ZeroDwell l technology uses Kernel-level API Virtualization to isolate and remove threats like zero-day malware & ransomware before they cause any damage to any endpoints. ZeroDwell l is the cornerstone of Xcitium's endpoint suite, which includes preemptive endpoint containment, endpoint detection & response (EDR), and managed detection & response (MDR). Since its inception, Xcitium has demonstrated a track record of zero breaches when fully configured. Visit: www.xcitium.com.

Media Contact

Diana Gudiño

Connect2 Communications

310-993-3635

xcitium@connect2comm.com