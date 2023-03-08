OptimizeRx Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Q4 revenue of $19.7 million, down 3% year-over-year and up 30% quarter-over-quarter

Q4 gross profit increased 1% year-over-year to $12.5 million as gross margins increased from 61% to 63%

Generated $10.7 million in cash flow from operations in 2022

Repurchased 1.2 million shares during 2022 at an average price of $16.49 per share

ROCHESTER, Mich., March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, reported results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)* 2022 2021 Average revenue per top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturer $ 2,143,296 $ 2,484,557 Percent of top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers that are customers 90 % 95 % Percent of total revenue attributable to top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers 62 % 77 % Net revenue retention 90 % 127 % Revenue per average full-time employee $ 606,312 $ 729,674

Will Febbo, OptimizeRx CEO commented, “Macro headwinds made 2022 an extremely challenging year. As a result, we are taking a conservative approach to guidance for 2023. However, during 2022 we made the decision to skate to where the puck is going to be and strengthened our platform and team around advanced/smarter solutions, particularly our RWD-AI offering. We believe this is bearing fruit, which is best evidenced by our exiting 2022 with six RWD-AI deals. Even more encouraging is the RWD-AI pipeline that's been built in recent months, which now encompasses several dozen deals. I believe our current revenue backlog, and the momentum we are currently seeing, positions the Company to return to at least double digit revenue growth this year.

"We continue to be at the nexus of a paradigm shift in health technology enablement. The culmination of our technology investments, partnerships and acquisitions in combination with the largest in workflow point of care network in the U.S., has created a robust single stop, total solution suite that is delivering care focused engagement between life science organizations, doctors and patients while driving a superior ROI for the brands that we serve. Looking ahead, we see our land and expand strategy continue to capture industry whitespace over the next three to five years which we believe will result in the Company growing to multiples of its current size."

Financial Highlights

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased 3% to $19.7 million, from $20.3 million in the same period of 2021, with the full year of 2022 up 2% as compared to the same year-ago period.

Gross profit in the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 1% year-over-year to $12.5 million.

GAAP net loss totaled $(0.3) million or $(0.02) per basic and diluted share in the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter totaled $4.4 million or $0.25 per fully diluted shares outstanding. (see definition of this non-GAAP measure and reconciliation to GAAP, below).

Completed our 2022 share repurchase program and repurchased 1,214,398 shares during 2022 at an average price of $16.49 per share

Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $74.1 million as of December 31, 2022, as compared to $78.8 million as of September 30, 2022.

Financial Outlook

For the full year 2023, the Company expects net revenues to increase at least 10% year-over-year, and gross margins to be between 58% and 62%.

OptimizeRx is providing revenue guidance for its fiscal first quarter ending March 31, 2023 and is looking for revenue to come in between $11.5 million and $13 million.

Definition and Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes a presentation of non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share or non-GAAP EPS, both of which are non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company defines non-GAAP net income as GAAP net income (loss) with an adjustment to add back depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses, income or loss related to the fair value of contingent consideration, and deferred income taxes. Non-GAAP EPS is defined as non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the number of weighted average shares outstanding on a diluted basis. The Company has provided non-GAAP financial measures to aid investors in better understanding its performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the operations and cash flow of the Company.

Because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of equity instruments that can impact a Company’s non-cash operating expenses, management believes that providing non-GAAP financial measures that exclude non-cash expenses allows for meaningful comparisons between the Company’s core business operating results and those of other companies, as well as provides an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating the Company’s own core business operating results over different periods of time.

The Company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in the Company’s industry, as other companies in the industry may calculate such non-GAAP financial results differently. The Company’s non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS are not measurements of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to operating income or as an indication of operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. The Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures to be substitutes for or superior to the information provided by its GAAP financial results.

The table, “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures,” included below, provides a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income and Non-GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Definition of Key Performance Indicators*

Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers: Top 20 pharmaceutical manufacturers are based on Fierce Pharma’s “The top 20 pharma companies by 2020 revenue.”

Net revenue retention: Net revenue retention is a comparison of revenue generated from all clients in the previous period to total revenue generated from the same clients in the following year (i.e., excludes new client relationships for the most recent year).

Revenue per average Full Time Employee: We define revenue per average full-time employee (FTE) as total revenue over the last 12 months (LTM) divided by the average number of employees over the LTM, which is calculated by taking our total number of FTEs at the end of the prior year period by our total FTE headcount at the end of the most recent period.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through an intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter , LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com .

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 18,208,685 $ 84,681,770 Short-term investments 55,931,821 — Accounts receivable, net 22,155,301 24,800,585 Prepaid expenses and other 2,280,828 5,630,655 Total Current Assets 98,576,635 115,113,010 Property and equipment, net 137,448 143,818 Other Assets Goodwill 22,673,820 14,740,031 Technology assets, net 7,702,895 4,589,126 Patent rights, net 1,940,178 2,155,026 Right of use assets, net 235,320 328,820 Other intangible assets, net 3,379,838 3,902,502 Security deposits and other assets 5,051 12,859 Total Other Assets 35,937,102 25,728,364 TOTAL ASSETS $ 134,651,185 $ 140,985,192 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable – trade $ 1,549,979 $ 606,808 Accrued expenses 2,601,246 2,902,836 Revenue share payable 3,990,440 4,378,216 Current portion of lease liabilities 89,902 90,982 Deferred revenue 164,309 1,389,907 Total Current Liabilities 8,395,876 9,368,749 Non-Current Liabilities Lease liabilities, net of current portion 144,532 236,726 Total Liabilities 8,540,408 9,605,475 Commitments and contingencies (See Note 15) Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 166,666,667 shares authorized, 18,288,571 and 17,860,975 shares issued at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 18,289 17,861 Treasury stock, $0.001 par value, 1,214,398 and none purchased at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively (1,214 ) — Additional paid-in-capital 172,785,800 166,615,514 Accumulated deficit (46,692,098 ) (35,253,658 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 126,110,777 $ 131,379,717 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 134,651,185 $ 140,985,192

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the year

ended

December 31, For the year

ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Net revenue $ 62,450,156 $ 61,292,598 Cost of revenues 23,483,336 25,654,384 Gross margin 38,966,820 35,638,214 Operating Expenses Stock-based compensation 15,745,822 5,491,957 Depreciation, amortization, and noncash lease expense 2,022,029 2,086,454 Other general and administrative expenses 33,489,707 27,698,703 Total operating expenses 51,257,558 35,277,114 Income (loss) from operations (12,290,738 ) 361,100 Other income Interest income 852,298 16,979 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes (11,438,440 ) 378,079 Income tax benefit — — Net income (loss) $ (11,438,440 ) $ 378,079 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic 17,783,992 17,228,019 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted 17,783,992 17,690,489 Income (loss) per share – basic $ (0.64 ) $ 0.02 Income (loss) per share – diluted $ (0.64 ) $ 0.02

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the year ended

December 31, 2022 2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net (loss) income $ (11,438,440 ) $ 378,079 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 2,022,029 1,965,325 Increase in bad debt reserve 363,512 80,000 Stock-based compensation 15,745,822 5,491,957 Changes in: Accounts receivable 2,281,773 (6,994,880 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,650,951 (1,174,044 ) Accounts payable 943,171 (11,442 ) Revenue share payable (387,776 ) (591,652 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (301,592 ) 482,475 Change in operating lease liabilities 226 (3,891 ) Deferred revenue (1,225,598 ) 1,104,112 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES 10,654,078 726,039 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property and equipment (81,005 ) (100,322 ) EvinceMed acquisition (2,000,000 ) — Purchase of short-term investments (55,931,821 ) — Acquisition of intangible assets, including intellectual property rights (1,830 ) (21,511 ) Capitalized software development costs (161,730 ) (364,166 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (58,176,386 ) (485,999 ) CASH FLOWS (USED IN ) / PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from public offering of common stock, net of offering costs — 70,671,536 Repurchase of common stock (20,024,258 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options, net of cash paid for withholding taxes 1,073,481 4,864,231 Payment of contingent consideration — (1,610,813 ) NET CASH (USED IN) / PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES (18,950,777 ) 73,924,954 NET (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (66,473,085 ) 74,164,994 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – BEGINNING OF PERIOD 84,681,770 10,516,776 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD $ 18,208,685 $ 84,681,770 SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid for interest $ — $ — Reduction of EvinceMed purchase price for amounts previously paid $ 708,334 $ — Shares issued in connection with acquisition $ 9,374,455 $ — Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ —

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements.





OPTIMIZERx CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION of NON-GAAP to GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net (Loss) Income $ (325,836 ) $ 623,462 $ (11,438,440 ) $ 378,079 Depreciation and amortization 456,545 506,279 2,022,029 2,086,452 Stock-based compensation 4,269,160 2,879,759 15,745,822 5,491,957 Acquisition expense — — 19,739 — Non-GAAP net income 4,399,869 4,009,500 6,349,150 7,956,488 Non-GAAP net income per share Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.35 $ 0.45 Weighted average shares outstanding: Diluted 17,285,777 18,410,160 18,048,477 17,690,489



