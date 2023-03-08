Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club builds kayak launch nestled on the Indian River Lagoon
Members can paddle through the Club's Certified Audubon Sanctuary
In addition to golf, racquet sports and fitness, Orchid Island members take advantage of our oceanfront and river front property and the wildlife that is found and protected on our grounds.
— Rob Tench, General Manager, Orchid Island Golf & Country Club
Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club recently opened a kayak launch nestled in the spectacular mangroves on the Indian River Lagoon, the most biodiverse ecosystem in the northern hemisphere. Members can utilize the Club’s kayaks or use their own to paddle the waters and encounter manatees, dolphins and birds.
As a Certified Audubon Sanctuary by Audubon International with an ocean to river habitat, Orchid Island Golf & Beach Club is committed to preserving the rich wildlife found in Vero Beach. Kayakers launch emongst the mangrove and can explore the lagoon waters.
Birders will delight in the colorful and unique birds found in and near the waters of Orchid Island, including pelicans, hawks, ovenbirds, black and white warblers, blackpoll and black-throated blue warblers, American redstarts, rose breasted and blue grosbeak, yellow-throated and red-eye vireo, and many more.
“In addition to golf, racquet sports and fitness, Orchid Island members take advantage of our oceanfront and river front property and the wildlife that is found and protected on our grounds,” said Rob Tench, Orchid Island’s General Manager. “From our biking and walking trails to the kayak launch, we are an outdoor enthusiasts’ paradise.”
Orchid Island is located at One Beachside Drive, Vero Beach. For more information, visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
About Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club
Spanning from the Atlantic Ocean to the Indian River, Orchid Island Golf and Beach Club is highly sought-after for its laidback waterfront lifestyle. The Beach Club serves as the heart of the community, with a resort-style pool, world-class fitness center, salon and spa, and multiple dining venues – all overlooking the azure Atlantic Ocean. Residents also enjoy nearly a mile of a secluded beach, an Arnold Palmer-designed championship golf course, and an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary. Located along Florida’s Treasure Coast, Orchid Island is home to a wide variety of premier riverfront and oceanfront estates, courtyard homes, cottages, and mid-rise condominiums. For real estate inquiries, call (772) 388-3888 or visit OrchidIslandFL.com.
