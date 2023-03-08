Get new MDC booklets on hunting, trapping, and fishing

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missouri hunters, trappers, anglers, and others they can get free copies of its updated booklets beginning in mid-March on 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information, Summary of Missouri Hunting and Trapping Regulations, and Summary of Missouri Fishing Regulations at MDC regional offices, MDC nature centers, and other places where permits are sold.

Get booklet information online at mdc.mo.gov using the search tool at the top of the homepage.

The handy booklets have information on related permits, seasons, species, regulations, limits, conservation areas, sunrise and sunset tables, and more.

Learn more about hunting and trapping in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping.

Learn more about fishing in Missouri at mdc.mo.gov/fishing.