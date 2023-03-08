LightRiver Announces netFLEX® 4.7.1 as Latest Platform Release

CONCORD, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightRiver , the premier optical network integration solution provider for next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® Transport Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions, announces the release of netFLEX 4.7.1. This latest netFLEX platform release continues to expand upon its industry leading Open Optical support of multi-vendor and multi-technology automation of DWDM Open Line Systems, Coherent Pluggable Optics, Switch/Router Packet Edge, and next generation DCI/Transponders.

netFLEX 4.7.1 features support an API-first methodology for realtime inventory, programmable analytics, and control automation, as leveraged for Open Optical networking and broader inclusion within LightRiver's award winning Alien Aware Networking® solution that provides network design, build, deploy, and end-to-end automation.

Examples of new technologies now supported by netFLEX include:

Nokia 1830 PSS-8x/12x OTN Switching Inventory, Maintenance, & Provisioning Support

Nokia 1830 PSS OTDR feature set, including baseline and historical tracking

Cisco NCS4200 Series Circuit Emulation Support (layer 1 & 2) providing end to end inventory and maintenance of TDM & Packet services along the same path

Smartoptics DCP-404 & 1610 transponder's

Smartoptics r7.1.1 for DCP-R-9D, M40, DCP-2

Expanded Cisco NCS2000 Series equipment & services library

Expanded Ciena 6500 RLS equipment & services library

Additional Juniper router models with Layer 1 inventory & maintenance support

"This latest release provides another significant expansion of the netFLEX Open Optical Network ecosystem," states Mike Jonas, President, Global Customer Operations at LightRiver. "Our focus on practical automation is enabling operators from every market to modernize their operations and deliver new services more quickly and cost-effectively."

About LightRiver

LightRiver is the premier provider of next generation, multi-vendor, Factory Built Networks® and netFLEX® vendor neutral, Optical Domain Orchestration and Control Software solutions. LightRiver is an expert in Packet Optical, DWDM/ROADM, MPLS and Carrier Ethernet systems and designs, engineers, commissions, automates and supports next generation, software controlled, transport networks for mission-critical clients that require the highest capacity, reliability, resiliency and manageability that today's optical communications technology can deliver.

LightRiver is a portfolio company of Grain Management, LLC, a leading Washington, D.C.-based investment firm, focused on the global communications sector. LightRiver delivers unique value with turnkey hardware and software solutions, carrier-grade quality and unparalleled customer care in multi-technology networking. For additional information about LightRiver, please visit https://lightriver.com .

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading global investment firm that focuses on broadband infrastructure and technology companies that connect the world to the information economy. Founded in 2007, Grain invests exclusively in the global telecommunications sector, employing a rigorous, data-based process buoyed by deep industry expertise to identify investment opportunities in key areas of telecommunications infrastructure, including fiber networks, wireless spectrum and cell towers.

For more information visit www.graingp.com .

