Breaking Barriers in the Maldives Hospitality Industry: Get to Know the Women of Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives

Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives makes it a top priority to create a positive internal culture and environment for women, providing a sense of belonging and empowerment to all team members. By offering a supportive and inclusive work environment, Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives is able to attract and retain top female talent, ensuring that they have the opportunity to achieve their full potential. The resort’s dedication to empowering women is reflected in its leadership team, which includes several high-performing women in key positions.

With the celebration of International Women’s Day, today, it’s time to acknowledge the incredible women who are making a difference in their workplaces. Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives takes great pride in having a team of talented and dedicated women who are contributing to the resort’s success.

Aishath Lafwa Ahmed (Lafu), Assistant Sales & Marketing Manager

Aishath Lafwa Ahmed, affectionately known as Lafu, is a dynamic and accomplished Assistant Sales & Marketing Manager at the prestigious Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives. At the young age of 22, Lafu’s prodigious talent and relentless drive had already earned her a Master’s degree, coupled with a BA (Hons) in Business Management with Marketing. Her impressive resume includes a plethora of valuable experiences acquired from working with various reputable organizations, including MMPRC, EyeCare, Centurion, and Voyages Maldives, where she excelled and proved herself as a true force to be reckoned with.

As the worldcelebrates International Women’s Day 2023, Lafu uses her influential platform to amplify the voices of women in the workplace and draw attention to the challenges they face. She emphasises the importance of speaking up and gaining a seat at the table to achieve true equity She champions the theme of #embracequity, urging women to speak up, assert their rights. Lafu’s inspiring message to women is to never give up and to stand up for themselves in pursuit of true equity.

Aishath Adhuma Adnan, Coordinator – City Operations

Aishath Adhuma Adnan, the consummate City Operations Coordinator at Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives, is a testament to the power of hard work and determination. Adhuma’s journey in the hospitality industry began as an intern at the resort, and over the years, she has honed her craft and elevated herself to become the youngest member of the team. Her relentless commitment and diligence have earned her the admiration of her peers and superiors alike.

Adhuma’s passion for her work is palpable, and her tireless efforts to shape her future in the industry are truly inspiring. With a fierce determination to achieve her goals and a never-give-up attitude, Adhuma is an exemplary model of what can be achieved through sheer grit and hard work. Her unwavering dedication to her craft is matched only by her boundless energy and enthusiasm, making her an invaluable asset to the resort.

Aminath Zeeshan (Zee), Receptionist cum Island Host

Aminath Zeeshan, also referred to as Zee, is the consummate Receptionist Cum Island Host, a paragon of hospitality at Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives. Drawing a wealth of experience from renowned resorts such as Sun Siyam Vilu Reef, Coco Collection, and Veligandu Island Resort & Spa, Zee’s tenure at Fiyavalhu has been nothing short of exemplary. Since joining the Fiyavalhu team in February 2022, Zee has set herself apart as a paragon of hospitality, effortlessly blending her professionalism with her affable personality. Her warm and genuine demeanour has endeared her to guests, who frequently seek her out for assistance and recommendations, ensuring their stay is as comfortable and memorable as possible.

Fathmath Dheena Habeeb, Receptionist

Fathmath Dheena Habeeb, a seasoned Receptionist at the prestigious Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives, exudes an air of professionalism and poise that immediately puts guests at ease. With a wealth of experience garnered from her stints at various reputable organizations such as The Residence Maldives, Intercontinental, and Ozen Reserve Bolifushi, Dheena brings a level of expertise and finesse to her role that is unmatched.

As a woman in the hospitality industry, Dheena has had her fair share of challenges, but her steadfast resolve and hard work have helped her carve a niche for herself in a male-dominated field. She speaks of her experiences with a quiet resolution, acknowledging the obstacles she has faced while maintaining a positive outlook on her career. She is grateful to be working under a great leader who encourages them to provide excellent service to guests daily. Dheena’s message to women aspiring to succeed in the hospitality industry is simple yet powerful: work hard, strive for independence, and never be too hard on yourself.

At Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives, they believe that women play a vital role in the hospitality industry. The resort is committed to creating a supportive and inclusive environment where women can thrive and achieve their goals.

On International Women’s Day 2023, let’s celebrate and honour the remarkable women of Fiyavalhu Resort Maldives who are making a difference in the hospitality industry. Let’s also recognise the countless women around the world who are fighting for equality.