Key to the City Award Presented to L. Ron Hubbard
Mayor William C. Curtis and Rev. Massimo Parrino with the Key to the City award outside the L. Ron Hubbard house in Bay Head, NJ
Bay Head, NJ house where L. Ron Hubbard resided and wrote Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health
Guests signing in to attend the ceremony honoring L. Ron Hubbard with a Key to the City of Bay Head, NJ
Scientologists and community members celebrated the presentation of the Key to the City of Bay Head, NJ, to L. Ron Hubbard
This is the first Key to the City presented by the Borough of Bay Head and we are so honored that it is being bestowed on Mr. L. Ron Hubbard for his dedication and compassion for mankind.”BAY HEAD, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the sun was setting behind the historical former residence of L. Ron Hubbard, the Honorable William C. Curtis, Mayor of the Borough of Bay Head, presented a Key to the City award to L. Ron Hubbard in appreciation of his humanitarian work and contributions to mankind.
— Rev. Massimo Parrino
Mr. L. Ron Hubbard resided on East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ, from the first week of September 1949 until April 1950 and authored the #1 New York Times bestseller Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health while living there. This has contributed to the historical value of this small town on the Jersey Shore with the property now listed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior, making it the only property in Bay Head to receive this title.
Mayor Curtis presented a posthumous Key to the City award to L. Ron Hubbard which was received by Rev. Massimo Parrino, Director of Public Relations of the Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation. “This is the first Key to the City presented by the Borough of Bay Head and we are so honored that it is being bestowed on Mr. L. Ron Hubbard for his dedication and compassion for mankind,” Rev. Parrino said.
Many attended the ceremony, some travelling from nearby states and as far as Florida and Colorado.
During the ceremony the mayor expressed his pride in Bay Head being the birthplace of a now multinational movement with Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health now translated into over 50 languages and with over 22 million copies sold in 160 countries.
Born on March 13th, 1911, Mr. Hubbard originally took occupancy of the Bay Head house in the first week of September 1949 and compiled 12 years of independent research into the Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health book. It was additionally in New Jersey that he trained the first Dianetics practitioners. Then, too, plans were laid at the Bay Head house for the first Hubbard Dianetics Research Foundation and thus the framework of a movement now spanning better than 150 nations. L. Ron Hubbard’s Bay Head, New Jersey, home is where the saga of Dianetics began.
L. Ron Hubbard’s former residence offers free tours by appointment.
Contact: bayheadlandmark@lronhubbard.org
Rev. Massimo Parrino
Friends of L. Ron Hubbard Foundation
+1 646-316-3884
email us here