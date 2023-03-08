PUBLIC NOTICE: Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Project Based Housing Voucher Program Waiting List for Units in the Town of Elkton to Open March 10, 2023

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (March 8, 2023) – The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced that applications will be accepted for the Project Based Voucher Program waiting lists in Elkton, Maryland, for select housing units at the following locations:

The Willows at Windsor, 300 Friendship Road, Elkton, MD 21921

Rudy Park Apartments, 900 Rudy Park Drive, Elkton, MD 21921

Birchwood at Main (62 and older), 150 E Main Street, Elkton, MD 21921

Applications will be accepted online only from 9:00 a.m. on March 10, 2023, through March 17, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

Preliminary applications must be submitted online at https://www.waitlistcheck.com/MD1645. The application is available in multiple languages. All pre-applicants will have an equal opportunity of being selected. Submission of a pre-application does not guarantee placement on any waiting list. Waiting list placement will be based on a computerized random selection. Those selected for the waiting list will be reviewed to determine preliminary eligibility, and their preferences will be applied to determine the final order. As housing units become available, those next on the waiting lists will be contacted to complete a full eligibility application.

Individuals with disabilities or others who need additional support may receive assistance completing a preliminary application by contacting a DHCD representative at dhcd.hcv@maryland.gov or 1-800-445-4340. Applicants who do not speak English can request translation services at that number.

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development staff will be on site at the following location to assist individuals who need assistance completing the application process:

Thursday, March 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Elkton Branch of the Cecil County Public Library, 301 Newark Avenue, Elkton, Maryland

The Project Based Housing Choice Voucher Program is the federally funded, rental assistance program for assisting very low-income families, the elderly and persons with disabilities to afford decent, safe and sanitary housing in the private market. Other municipalities in Maryland maintain their own programs and waiting lists.

Eligibility for the Project Based Housing Choice voucher is determined based on a family’s total annual gross income and is limited to United States citizens and specified categories of non-citizens who have eligible immigration status. In general, the family’s income may not exceed 50% of the median income for the county or metropolitan area in which the family resides.

For more information, visit http://dhcd.maryland.gov/Residents/Pages/HousingChoice/. To check the status of an application, visit https://www.waitlistcheck.com.

