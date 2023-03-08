Unbounce Partners with Entri to Make Domain Connection Effortless for Users

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unbounce, the global leader in landing page and AI-powered conversion optimization software, today announced that domains could now be connected to Unbounce pages without manually configuring DNS settings.



Companies like Unbounce have completely revolutionized the web development space, allowing entrepreneurs and marketers to launch campaigns with unmatched ease and control.

Their suite of tools includes two easy-to-use landing page builders, a robust library of integrations, popups and sticky bars, and a complementary set of AI-powered smart features that help marketers spin up new pages faster, optimize their campaigns, and even write copy for them.

Unbounce has long supported custom domains, which allows their end users to fully whitelabel the Unbounce suite of products. Until now, this process has been entirely manual, relying on the marketer to navigate through DNS settings to configure those records.

Now with Entri, Unbounce users are able to connect their domains to Unbounce pages and products automatically, with just a few clicks.

“For many years, Unbounce has been a leader in providing innovative solutions to make marketers’ lives easier and drive business results. Setting up custom domains is an integral part of their product, and I am excited that Entri can help make this user experience seamless,” says Abe Storey, Founder and CEO of Entri.

Using Entri’s user-friendly interface, Unbounce users no longer have to leave the application to connect their domains, resulting in a seamless user experience that reduces friction during onboarding.

“We are excited to be partnering with Entri to make custom domain connections easier,” says Darby Sieben, Chief Product Officer of Unbounce,

“[Custom domains] are a highly used feature for Unbounce customers. Our focus continues to be to remove friction in our product, so that marketers are able to achieve better ROIs faster, and Entri is a key partner to help fulfill this objective.”

About Entri

Entri is the API for custom domains. Their growing suite of products enables software companies to connect, sell and power custom domains with just a few lines of code. Learn more about how Entri is improving domains usability at Entri.com .

About Unbounce

Since 2010, Unbounce has helped customers generate (literally) billions of leads, sales, and signups. With easy-to-use builders designed for any skill level, AI-powered features to help launch campaigns quicker, and an award-winning customer service team, Unbounce gives marketers everything they need to get great results and grow their businesses. Learn how to turn more of your visitors into customers at Unbounce.com .

