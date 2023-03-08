Two Leading Training Organisations Join Forces to Drive Brain Science Based Leadership Development for Clients
Cambridge-based First Ascent Group, the sole UK licensee for the contemporary psychometric tool Emergenetics® has acquired Manchester-based Oakridge Centre.
The opportunity to acquire The Oakridge Centre, which is a well-respected training company with an impressive reputation and client list, was perfectly timed for our growth agenda.”CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM , March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cambridge-based First Ascent Group, a leading provider of leadership development and management training programmes, has acquired The Oakridge Centre, a Manchester-based provider of training, facilitation, and coaching services.
— David Sales, Director of First Ascent Group
“Following the expansion of our online and hybrid capability during the pandemic we were keen to focus on further growth in 2023,” says David Sales, Director of First Ascent Group. “The opportunity to acquire The Oakridge Centre, which is a well-respected training company with an impressive reputation and client list, was perfectly timed for our growth agenda.” First Ascent clients include UK Sport, Reading Borough Council, Sika Group and the National Nuclear Laboratory.
“Our company values are completely aligned to those of the First Ascent Group,” says Simone Robinson, Managing Director of The Oakridge Centre. “This is a great merger of skills and resources, broadening our service offering and strengthening our relationships with clients, as well as continuing to provide first-class customer service.” The Oakridge Centre counts AstraZeneca, Tata Chemicals, NHS Blackpool Teaching Hospitals and Leeds University as key clients.
First Ascent Group, founded in 1998, is the sole UK licensee for the contemporary psychometric tool Emergenetics®. It is an approved centre for the Institute of Leadership and Management (ILM) and the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). The Oakridge Centre, established in 1996, is the founder of the STRIDE Programme for aspiring female leaders and the Embracing Difference Programme which supports organisations to embrace diversity and inclusion.
“We are looking forward to sharing best practices across the two companies and using the latest brain science, psychology, social analytics and learning practices to provide engaging and highly effective programmes to all of our clients,” says David Sales.
