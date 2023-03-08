National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO welcomes the New Cybersecurity Strategy

The National AI and Cybersecurity ISAO (NAIC-ISAO), a program of the Tortora Brayda Institute, and the Association of United States Cyber Forces (AUSCF) have released a joint statement welcoming the National Cybersecurity Strategy released by the White House on March 2nd, 2023.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Biden Administration released the long-awaited national cybersecurity strategy, a policy document that will help address cybersecurity issues in this period of highly volatile international tension. The Government is seeking to redefine roles and responsibilities amongst private and public stakeholders and reordering the burden of cybersecurity in a more effective manner. The strategy calls for a shift towards building resilience through long-term investments whilst pressing for immediate threat defenses.

"The new National Cybersecurity Strategy is reflective of the serious situation we find ourselves in. The widespread implementation of AI comes with unprecedented opportunities, but where there is an opportunity, there is also great risk. Especially given the current conflict with Russia and the never-ending barrage of data breaches, neither the government nor the private sector can afford to continue on the current path. This document can be the first step in the right direction if it is turned into meaningful action," said Michael Thiessmeier, Executive Director of the National AI and Cybersecurity ISAO.

The five central elements of the strategy are:

The defense of critical infrastructure and promoting private-public partnerships.

Disruption and dismantling of threat actors.

Shaping market forces to drive security and resilience.

Investing in a resilient future.

Forging international partnerships to pursue shared goals.

"The 2023 National Cyber Strategy represents a significant step forward in the ongoing commitment to safeguarding our digital ecosystem through comprehensive cybersecurity measures. The strategy's emphasis on securing software supply chains and critical infrastructure, and promoting responsible behavior in cyberspace, coupled with international partnerships, is imperative in protecting our digital landscape from evolving threats. Successful strategy implementation necessitates unwavering leadership, significant resources, and stakeholder collaboration. Investing in emerging technologies and cultivating a skilled, diverse cyber workforce support the establishment of a secure digital future for the global community. The strategy's overarching objectives include safeguarding the American people and critical infrastructure, fostering innovation and growth in the digital economy, promoting responsible behavior in cyberspace, and developing cyber capabilities and partnerships. Collaboration among government agencies, private sector organizations, and international allies is paramount in achieving these objectives. Moreover, the strategy recognizes the need to prioritize investments in emerging technologies and build a dynamic cyber workforce capable of keeping pace with evolving cyber threats. Our collective efforts can shift the narrative and disrupt cybercrime and threats in the United States and globally. As we continue to navigate the complex digital landscape, the 2023 National Cyber Strategy will serve as a critical guidepost, guiding our efforts towards a secure digital future," stated Jennifer Gold, founding member of the NAIC-ISAO and President and Board Chair of NY Metro InfraGard.

"This is a major step in the right direction for the whole of the US Government," stated Dan Van Wagenen, Vice President and co-founder of the Association of US Cyber Forces (AUSCF). "It shows that the US is taking cybersecurity seriously and that the current administration is prepared to make sweeping changes in how America defends itself in Cyberspace. It should signal to our adversaries that the status quo will no longer be tolerated."

"The fact that the strategy document calls for international partnering to reinforce critical infrastructure defense, amongst other things, aligns perfectly with the vision of the National Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity ISAO," stated Mr. Thiessmeier.

