IIROC Trade Resumption - BETR
VANCOUVER, BC, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Trading resumes in:
Company: BetterLife Pharma Inc.
CSE Symbol: BETR
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.
