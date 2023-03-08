Submit Release
The HomeBuyers Hour - Open Heart Magic with Gregg Dimpfl

The HomeBuyers Hour

The HomeBuyers Hour on AM820

Charles Bellefontaine

Charles Bellefontaine of Chicagoland Home Inspectors, Inc.

Joey Mathews

Joey Mathews of The Federal Savings Bank

Patrick Loftus

Patrick Loftus of Loftus Law is a Co-Host on The HomeBuyers Hour

We are thrilled to have Gregg Dimpfl of Open Heart Magic, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing joy and hope to families battling pediatric cancer.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this episode, we are thrilled to have Gregg Dimpfl, founder of Open Heart Magic, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing joy and hope to families battling pediatric cancer.

We feature Gregg Dimpfl of the non-profit organization Open Heart Magic. Open Heart Magic is dedicated to bringing joy and comfort to hospitalized children through the art of magic. Gregg will share his experiences and insights into how magic can be used as a tool for healing and transforming lives.

Gregg shares his personal story and how it led to the creation of Open Heart Magic. He talks about the challenges families face when dealing with pediatric cancer, and how the organization provides support and creates lasting memories through its unique programs.

Open Heart Magic's mission is to use the healing power of magic to provide emotional support and distraction to children and families in need. They also offer financial support and organize special events to help families create happy memories during difficult times.

Through the stories of families who have benefited from Open Heart Magic's programs, we see the incredible impact they have had on the lives of those they serve. Join us for an inspiring conversation about the power of compassion, hope, and love in the face of adversity.

We also discussed the topic of condo documents in real estate. Condo documents are important legal documents that outline the rules and regulations of a condominium association. They are critical for anyone looking to buy or sell a condo unit, as they can affect the value and livability of the property.

During the live stream, our panel of experts will provide valuable information on how to navigate condo documents, what to look for, and how to ensure that your investment is protected. We'll also be taking questions from the audience to address any specific concerns or issues related to condo documents.

